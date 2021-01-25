Community pays tribute to local legend “Greenie”

Bruce Green in front of one of the old shacks to bed used as part of centre ring scenery for show at Brisbane Ekka.

Bruce Green in front of one of the old shacks to bed used as part of centre ring scenery for show at Brisbane Ekka.

Bruce Green was a driving force of many community groups in the Clarence Valley and, following the news of his tragic death on Saturday night, tributes have poured in across the area.

Mr Green was critically injured after being charged by a bull at the ABCRA Rodeo Roundup event in Tamworth.



He was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to Tamworth Rural Referral Hospital where he died.

The Lawrence Rodeo, the committee which Mr Green headed that made the annual event one of the region’s best, posted a tribute on their Facebook page overnight.

“It is with great sadness, we announce the loss of our beloved President, Bruce Edward Green.

Bruce passed away unexpectedly last night 23rd January 2021 at the ABCRA roundup event held at the Tamworth AELEC.

Bruce has been a major part of the Lawrence Rodeo Committee from its establishment in 1982. I believe he held the position of President since it‘s establishment. Bruce selflessly purchased the original arena with his own money to help get the Rodeo started.

Bruce had a very strong community spirit, the amount of different committees he was a member of reflects the amazing man he was.

Running community based events just won’t be the same without him. He will be dearly missed by all.

Bruce was a man who’s vocabulary contained many profanities but his heart was pure gold 🧡

On behalf of The Lawrence Rodeo Committee, we would like to send our deepest sympathy’s to Bruce’s family. We are thinking of you all.”

The Maclean Show Society Campdraft committee also posted a tribute to their Facebook page

“Greenie.

Bruce, Greenie, The man.

What can we say that hasn’t already been said.

So I will keep it short with no fuss no muss.

A bit like the man himself.

Bruce was our go to man. The man that would get things done. They weren’t always the pretty jobs or the high paid jobs and he was rarely thanked for all the jobs that he did. But he did them. And all he would say is “Well someone had to f***ing do it.”

So with heavy hearts we carry on. Because I surely don’t want to be the one that let’s all his hard work go by the wayside.

So let’s get going. Let’s continue and make Bruce proud. And let’s say “Cheers Bruce” and all crack open a XXXX gold. Here’s to you Bruce.”

Bruce Green in a field of soy beans in the Lawrence area. he reports his local crops have had a blockbuster year.

The Maclean Show Society also posted a tribute, lauding a man who helped revitalise the show over recent years, with his unwavering commitment and organisation of major events.

“Greenie was involved in so many committees in the Clarence Valley but none as much as the Maclean Show Society.

Joining back in 1978 on the Horse management committee, but it was when he went to the Sydney Royal show in 2000 with Glen and the Mogul Brahman stud team that a seed was planted.

A seed that grew to what would save the ailing show and bring it back to the show’s full glory.

He was “The Man from Snowy River”.

And with that show, there was no stopping him. Idea after idea came. There was Ned Kelly, the return of the Man from Snowy River and of course The outback Extravaganza. He also put together the Australian flag ride, which he was lucky enough to co-produce with his daughter Shannon.

I am sure all of us that rode in it still hear

“Star, Star, Wheel”

He had so much passion for his shows that he packed us all up and off we went to Grafton Show. Two huts, wild horses, rugged men and a dream we could go on the road.

So we went …



That was how it was with Bruce, his enthusiasm was contagious and no one wanted to let him down.

We all have so many memories of ‘Greenie’ No matter what it was, whether it was the Show, the campdraft the rodeo or the ABCRA. He gave his all.

So we ask that even if we have a pinch of his enthusiasm the show will go on.”