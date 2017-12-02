Community projects in the pipeline

CLARENCE Valley organisations benefiting from an injection of $1.3 million of state government money into their budgets are promising plenty of bang for the bucks.

The NSW Government's Strong Country Community Fund has stumped up $500,000 for Clarence Valley Council which will enable it to fast-track building of its regional playground for Jacaranda Park, Grafton.

It has also tipped $355,000 into the Yamba Sports Complex clubhouse facility, $301,075 for an upgrade to the lighting at the Rushforth Park, South Grafton, soccer complex and $177,450 for section three of the Iluka bike and walking track.

Clarence Valley deputy mayor Jason Kingsley expressed his excitement at the announcement of the funding at the Jacaranda Park site on Thursday.

"Council has budgeted $700,000 over four years for a project costed at $1.4million,” he said. "We were going to fund the rest as money became available.”

"This grant will enable us to just about complete the whole project in the four-year time frame.”

The Lower Clarence Magpies seniors president Bruce Howard said allowing the club to build changing rooms for females would be a big benefit for the club.

"Female participation in our sport is growing all the time,” he said. "Having female changing rooms will enable us to get more girls involved in our sports.”

Mr Howard said the accessible public toilets, referee and first-aid room, as well as a new canteen, storage space and spectator seating would be available to other sports.

"Basically any sport played on a rectangular field will be able to use these facilities,” he said.

The upgrade of the lighting at Rushforth Park will mean more teams can take part in the popular Supa Oldie competition.

"We've had to turn teams away,” Ms Vitolins said.

"With the extra lights on field two we can take more teams.”

The Clarence Valley's premier league teams said the new lighting would provide a good start for the redevelopment of the site.