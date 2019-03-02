Community puts plan together to manage their pool

PROPOSAL: Glenreagh Progress Association wants to present a plan to take over management of the town's pool, rather than see it closed down.

A COUNCIL proposal to shut down its swimming pool as an efficiency saving has forced the Glenreagh community to come up with its own plans to run the pool.

At its Tuesday meeting Clarence Valley Council voted to accept a proposal from the Glenreagh Progress Association to present a plan to take over management of the pool and the nearby tennis court to this month's pre-meeting workshop.

Not all councillors are convinced the council should leave small communities to pick up the tab for looking after a council asset.

Cr Karen Toms said she had second thoughts about the fairness of the council's 2017 decision to ditch the pool in 2019-20 to save the $64,339 in management fees and costs.

"I commend Glenreagh community for stepping up but, quite frankly, I feel this is pathetic,” she said.

She said the council should be looking to save more from big-ticket items, rather than picking on the "little guys”.

Mayor Jim Simmons pointed out to Cr Toms she had supported a similar decision they made with the pool at Ulmarra.

She said she had voted that way before it was revealed the council had plans for a $10million complex at Grafton.

But Crs Richie Williamson and Andrew Baker saw nothing wrong with the proposal.

"It's merely a vote that allows the community to discuss its plan with the council,” Cr Williamson said.

The council voted unanimously to accept the proposal.