Community rallies after Maclean woman's medical nightmare

A GoFundMe campaign to support a Maclean woman who suffered a stroke last year has reached its $10,000 target in a single day as the Clarence community rallies in support.

Jen Wallace suffered a stroke on December 14 last year, and was taken to Lismore Base Hospital before she was then transferred to the neurological team at Gold Coast University Hospital.

Since then Jen has undergone brain surgery and placed in an induced coma.

"Jen is now out of the induced coma but the journey ahead will be a long and difficult one, and there are many unknowns," family friend Kim McGrath said, who was one of the organisers of the campaign along with Simone O'Connor.

"Once the medical team decide she is well enough she will be moved to rehab and from there she will have months, if not years of hard work ahead of her.

"Jen has always been the strong one, always there for her family, her friends, her students and her colleagues. Jen is selfless, loving, and always looks on the bright side of life. Jen loves everyone and everyone loves Jen.

"Those that know Jen will understand just how important it is to help get her wicked sense of humour and sparkling charisma back on track."

Kim said the community's support was invaluable in her recovery.

"You will contribute to her quality of life and care and you will know in your heart that you have given love to the lady that brightens our days, guides our children and loves her family, friends and the Maclean community," Kim said.

Kim launched the GoFundMe campaign this week, with a target of $10,000 and in just one day the total skyrocketed past the $12,000 mark, before hitting $14,000 just one day later.

For more information or to donate visit the fundraiser here.