Community rally behind family after heartbreaking news

Jenna Thompson
6th Oct 2020 10:00 AM

A YAMBA couple have been overwhelmed by community support after being dealt a devastating blow.

Last month, Bowen's Delicatessen and Fine Foods owners Adam and Bec Bowen shared the heartbreaking news on social media.

"As most of you are aware Adam has experienced a number of medical episodes which has resulted in the closure of our delicatessen. He recently underwent surgery to remove a brain tumour that is sadly terminal," the post said.

"We have made the decision as a family to spend what time we have left together. As a result the Delicatessen will be up for sale."

Since learning of the news, residents and customers across the Clarence Valley have come to their aid.

 

YAMBA! ❤️Adam and I already knew we were moving to a special place but the overwhelming support for not only our...

Posted by Bowen's Delicatessen and Fine Foods on Friday, 25 September 2020

 

A GoFundMe page has been created with all proceeds going directly to the family so they "can focus on making cherished memories … and Adam's beautiful wife can concentrate on her family's well being at this heartbreaking moment in their lives."

Over $5,000 has already been raised since launching over the October Long Weekend.

Anyone wishing to donate can visit the GoFundMe page here

