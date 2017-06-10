Community raring for 'Chip In' race day

TOWN ON TOP: Ulmarra has always turned out for their annual race day, but the crowd is getting bigger and bigger each year.

RACING: The small town of Ulmarra has been abuzz all week as more than 150 locals prepare to flood the Grafton Racecourse today for the traditional Ulmarra "Chip-in” Cup race meeting.

The concept that was formed three decades ago by the local businesses of Ulmarra has withstood the test of time and produces an exciting race day that the whole town can get behind.

Over the years the concept has continued to grow with increased support from the Ulmarra and Tucabia communities and organiser Mick O'Dell, from At The Wood Shop in Ulmarra, said this year will be the biggest yet with 185 people securing locals-only tickets.

The ticket includes a hot breakfast at the Ulmarra Hotel, transport to and from the races, entry into the Grafton Racecourse and a fully catered afternoon in the Ramornie Bar before returning to the hotel for a night of entertainment.

"It is a massive event for the people of Ulmarra,” O'Dell said. "I just love it, I love everything about the day. Just knowing that it gets bigger each year, the food gets better, the people dress up nicer it is just great.

"This is like our very own Grafton Cup day.”

While Ulmarra and Tucabia has been a breeding ground for successful gallopers over the years and there is a heavily invested racing community in the area, O'Dell said one of the more pleasing aspects was the amount of people in the younger generation who are eager to support the concept.

"The 'Chip In' Cup has been going since the mid-80s and it is the fact that all of the local businesses that have been involved are eager to continue to support it that keeps it thriving,” he said.

"But not only the businesses, when I am selling raffle tickets the locals are just as eager to support it there as well. The younger crowd are always nagging me when are tickets going to be available. There is a real interest in the town.”

The Commercial Hotel Ulmarra "Chip In” Cup Class 1 Handicap (1430m) will be the feature race of the day with local gelding Pat Kash looming as an early favourite.

Gates open at the CRJC at 11.30am with the first race at 12.37pm.