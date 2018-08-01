Community rejects Gwydir Hwy proposal

Tyndale residents gather to spread the word for a public meeting about a plan to change the name of the old Pacific Highway.

ROADS and Maritime Services personnel walked away from Brushgrove Hall on Monday night with a clear message - residents do not want the Gwydir Highway to be extended beyond South Grafton.

The RMS presented its plan to extend the existing Gwydir Highway to Tyndale once the Pacific Motorway opens in 2020. But the 50 or more in attendance at the community meeting rejected the idea.

"People spoke with passion about not wanting to change their address," Anne Lloyd, from the Tyndale Progress Association, said.

"There'd be a huge cost involved. It's not just about changing address with insurance companies and the bank, people run businesses from those addresses."

Mrs Lloyd said it had the potential to cause confusion.

"When cane farmers start telling people Gwydir Highway for their deliveries, they'll go to Grafton and turn west."

"The RMS took on board that the community was very unhappy with the idea to change the name of the highway."

However, while for the moment Gwydir Highway might be pushed to one side, a name change for the stretch of highway running through Ulmarra and Tyndale remains almost inevitable.

"The RMS doesn't want the word Pacific in the name, they fear it will be too confusing, but no one has an address on Pacific Motorway so I don't see the confusion," Mrs Lloyd said.

Reader poll What should the Pacific Highway at Ulmarra and Tyndale be called once it is bypassed? Gwydir Highway - it makes sense to extend it from South Grafton to the new Pacific Motorway at Tyndale.

Old Pacific Highway - plenty of other places have done that.

Pacific Highway - don't change it, no one has Pacific Motorway as their address anyway, so why does it matter?

Clarence River Way - create a tourist route with a name that will entice visitors off the motorway.

Tyndale Road - council should take responsibility for the road off the state once the bypass is complete. Vote View Results

After what Mrs Lloyd described as an "informative and productive" meeting, the RMS agreed to undertake further community and council consultation.

"Roads and Maritime Services has presented options for consideration but we recognise there are many views on this in the community," an RMS spokesperson said.

"As such, we have committed to consulting with the public widely before making a decision.

"The suggestions put forward by residents so far have been noted and all options will be considered further during the coming months."

"Roads and Maritime thanks the community for their high level of engagement in the name selection process and is committed to seeking the views of all stakeholders."

It is understood the RMS made it clear at the meeting that the stretch of road will remain in State hands.

"It was made clear to all parties that the highway will remain a State government asset and the name Gwydir Highway has all but been ruled ou," Mrs Lloyd said.

Clarence Valley Council general manager Ashley Lindsay attended the meeting. He confirmed the RMS had "at this point agreed for the Pacific Highway from Grafton to Tyndale to remain as a state road"..

"We support this section of the Pacific Highway being retained as a State road so that the State is responsible for the ongoing maintenance and upgrade of the road," Mr Lindsay said.

"Council would actually like the state road to extend from Grafton through to Maclean," Mr Lindsay said.

"We want this section of the 'old' Pacific Highway to remain a State managed road and if extending the Gwydir Highway is the only option to achieve this, then I believe Council would have to support this."

There have been suggestions to use a name that would attract tourists, such as the Clarence River Way.

This was mooted at the meeting by Steve Pickering from the Ulmarra Progress Association, who went a step further and recommended creating a tourist route of that name from South Grafton all the way to Yamba.

While she would prefer the name to stay Pacific Highway, Mrs Lloyd said if the name had to change her preference would be Clarence River Way or similar.

"The river is a lovely asset to have and we should utilise it," Mrs Lloyd said.

"I think to link the whole lot together in a name that would be attractive to a tourist is a good idea."