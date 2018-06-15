Community rock choir to search Holy Grail on Sunday

CHOIR LEADER: Simone Smith is looking to lead the Clarence in some good old fashion pub rock in the new Roches Rock Choir.

CHOIR LEADER: Simone Smith is looking to lead the Clarence in some good old fashion pub rock in the new Roches Rock Choir. Adam Hourigan

WE all know the pub's the perfect place to sing your heart out, especially after a few glasses of confidence, but why not do in a more professional manner under the direction of one of the Clarence Valley's most talented music teachers.

Musican Simone Smith will be conducting the Roches Rock Choir this Sunday where a classic pub anthem will be dissected into a three-part harmonies to stunning effect.

Ms Smith said everyone was welcome to come along and be part of this community event and have a whole lot of fun in the process.

"We can all enjoy a drink and have a great time learning the song. There's no experience or prerequistes required to be a part of the choir, just a passion to sing,” she said.

Ms Smith said she will guide everyone through the singing session. "Everyone will know what to do, what parts to sing and then I'll conduct everyone through the three-part harmonies. The end result will sound fantastic.”

The song chosen for this Sunday's debut is an Aussie classic that is sure to send shivers down the spine of onlookers.

"We are going to do Holy Grail by Hunters and Collectors. I've tried to select classier popular rock songs that are suited to the choir treatment.”

Ms Smith said there is no commitment required, but encouraged people to give it a go and see where it takes them.

Come along to the choir's first session on Sunday at Roches Hotel Grafton. Registration 5pm followed by the 90 minute singing session. Cost is $5.