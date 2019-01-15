Community rocked by sudden death of 'beautiful young man'

THE sudden death of a young man with his "whole life ahead of him" has rocked a Sunshine Coast community.

Jakob Gorsch, 18, died early yesterday morning after a seven-month battle with leukaemia.

The ex-student of Suncoast Christian College is being lovingly remembered by the tight-knit community.

Principal Greg Mattiske said Jakob's diagnosis last June came as a "huge shock" to the Gorsch family.

"They've been through all the medical processes with the chemo, ups and downs ... and then the hope when it looked like treatment was working," he said.

"And then this devastating final chapter, which has been very very sudden."

Jakob is being described as a "beautiful young man full of life".

"It's always hard with a young person, they've got the world ahead of them. Jakob certainly did," Mr Mattiske said.

"It's a deep shock and a deep hurt for people."

Jakob's (right) tragic death has rocked the tight-knit community. Facebook

Mr Mattiske said Jakob's parents, Janet and Brett, found out less than a week ago that they could lose their son within days.

"It was a very short time frame to come to terms with the inevitability," he said.

"It's a lot to process and take in.

"It's a horrible thing to find out you've got just days to say your farewells."

He said the college was committed to providing support for Mr and Mrs Gorsch, who have been part of the community for years as a cleaner and teacher's aid.

"They're such a loved family and very integral to our school community," Mr Mattiske said.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the Gorsch family cover medical bills and funeral arrangements.

"It takes a village to raise a child and sometimes a community to help lighten the burdens," the GoFundMe reads.

It has already raised over $9000 of its $20,000 goal.

To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/f/gorsch-family.