NATIONWIDE: Across Australia community members helped raise $620,000 for people affected by bushfires and drought.
Community

Community sell a snag to support bushfire, drought victims

Kathryn Lewis
27th Nov 2019 12:21 PM
GRAFTON joined a national campaign last weekend as the iconic Bunning sausage sizzle raised money for Australians affected by drought and bushfire.

On Friday November 22, a national sausage sizzle at Bunnings stores helped raise $620,000 for Australians affected by drought and recent bushfires.

Community members affected by the blaze that tore through Nymboida two weeks ago and the fires still impacting the Clarence, gathered at Grafton Bunnings to sell a snag for a vital cause that hit home.

Bunnings provided materials for the day and team members worked the barbecues in every location.

With the support of customers and team the national sausage sizzle raised over $580,000 with Bunnings’ further contribution bringing the total money raised to $620,000 donated to GIVIT, a charity who assists communities in times of disaster and recovery.

Bunnings Chief Operating Officer Debbie Poole said the team at Bunnings was thrilled to get behind the barbecues and help raise much needed funds to support those affected by the recent bushfires and drought.

“We are so grateful that people from across Australia dropped by their local Bunnings on Friday to buy a snag and donate to help those in need.

“The result would not have been possible without their generosity,” she said.

“We know the team at GIVIT will direct the funds raised to where they’re needed most. GIVIT works closely with charities, community groups and councils in affected areas,” Debbie continued.

In addition to the national sausage sizzle fundraiser, Bunnings store team members located in affected communities, have been on the ground supporting evacuation centres and those impacted where possible.

“We hope the funds raised and the help our team members are providing makes a positive difference,” Debbie added.

GIVIT CEO Sarah Tennant said the national charity is overjoyed by the amount raised and can’t the community enough for their generosity.

“We know there is enormous need out there and will be working closely with our charity and community service partners on the ground to ensure people are getting what they require, whether that be a fridge, a table, school uniforms, or fuel and grocery vouchers.”

