Crime

Community service for damage done during fight

Jarrard Potter
by
27th Sep 2018 12:00 AM
A GRAFTON man who caused nearly $300 damage in Grafton Shoppingworld after an argument with his partner has been sentenced to 100 hours of community service in Grafton Local Court this week.

Jacob Wayne Roberts, 21, pleaded guilty to two charges of destroy/damage property from September last year.

According to police facts, Roberts used an umbrella to knock a number of items off a shelf during an argument with his partner in Choice Discount Store in Grafton Shoppingworld on September 25, 2017.

Upon leaving Grafton Shoppingworld, Roberts also broke an electronic exit sign.

In Grafton Local Court, Magistrate Karen Stafford sentenced Roberts to 50 hours community service for each property damage offence, and was ordered to repay a total of $282.22 compensation for the damage caused.

He also received a Community Corrections Order for 18 months, and was ordered to undergo drug and alcohol rehabilitation as well as anger management treatment.

clarence crime grafton court grafton local court property damage
Grafton Daily Examiner

