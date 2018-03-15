Community service for man who punched cop on New Years

THE new year started on the wrong foot for a Sandy Beach man when he punched a police officer who was trying to arrest another man at the Brooms Head Bowling Club in the early hours of New Year's Day.

Deion Stephen McGowan, 42, faced Maclean Local Court on Tuesday and pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer.

In police facts tendered to the court, at 12.10am on January 1 this year, police conducted a licensed premises inspection and patrol around Brooms Head Bowling Club. As the premises closed, police patrolled inside to help move patrons on.

Police noticed two males who appeared well intoxicated and directed them out of the premises due to their disorderly behaviour. One male was argumentative towards police, and as they went to arrest him, McGowan struck one of the officers and attempted to push them away from the male.

McGowan refused police orders to let go and was capsicum sprayed and told to stay back, but again attempted to grab hold of police, and was capsicum sprayed for a second time, before hitting the officer again.

Police attempted to arrest McGowan, who resisted and attempted to punch the police officer but missed. Eventually after struggling with McGowan, he was arrested and taken to Yamba Police Station.

McGowan's defence solicitor said he actions were out of character, and made worse by his alcohol intake and recent marital problems leading up to the night in question.

His solicitor also pointed to a letter of apology written by McGowan to police as a sign of his remorse and willingness to take responsibility of his actions that night.

Magistrate Karen Stafford said while assaulting police officers while they're doing their job on New Year's Eve was a serious offence, the assault did seem to be out of character.

"The sentence needs to reflect the perception of punching police officers is unacceptable in the community,” Magistrate Stafford said.

McGowan was sentenced to 100 hours of community service.