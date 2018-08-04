Menu
Loving Life Day Talent Show competition winners Alana Madden and Holly Cooper.
News

Community sings praise for Loving Life Day

by Caitlan Charles
4th Aug 2018 3:14 PM

IT'S GETTING bigger and better every year.

Loving Life Day is all about bringing the community together and showcasing the talent within it, and this year, with a huge turn out at Market Square for the annual event, Loving Life FM did exactly that.

Ken Tucker, president of Loving Life FM, said they'd been blessed with good weather from the beginning.

"I think we've had the biggest crowds ever,” he said. "People (were) riding the horses, climbing the wall, loving the rabbits and opening the mystery door.”

"The community has really supported us, not only the sponsors but the numbers are up every year, and this has been the best year ever.

"We also have more entrants in the talent quest and this year, we were able to offer two scholarships instead of one.”

The talent show was a big hit the the crowd, with judges saying it was difficult to pick a winner with so many amazing entrants.

But the big announcement of the day was scholarship winners Annelise Rachel and Tatiana Fenton, two fifteen-year-olds who ave been writing their own songs and developing their skills by singing in worship teams at their churches.

"When you consider that Carole King was a schoolgirl of seventeen when she sold her first hit song, these local girls have a very promising future in music performance,” Mr Tucker said.

"The audition panel considered their passion for song writing and singing, as well as their dedication to public performance and music studies will equip them well for both studio recordings and live shows.”

