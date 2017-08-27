Community spirit at Jacaranda Pre-School

BUSY BEES: A crew of volunteers at the Jacaranda Pre-School in South Grafton working on a new garden for the pre-school on Saturday.

IT WAS a busy morning on Saturday for the volunteers working to create a new garden for the Jacaranda Pre-School.

Many businesses from the Clarence Valley banded together to donate material and man-power according to Manager Heather Ellem.

The aim is pro provide an engaging space for the children to play in.

"We've done lots of research, so making sure the plants we put in are safe for the children, we wanted it to be a really sensory space so we've got areas where we can encourage children to go barefoot, so we've got some smooth pebbles, sand, stepping stones, wood chips, so it provides a really stimulating environment for the children," Mrs Ellem said.

John Lysaught, CRANES operations director, said there had been about 12 months of planning go into the job.

"Because (the pre-school is) an institution in Grafton, it;s fantastic that so many local businesses have commuted the time and resources, particularly with the volunteering of their staff to help us freshen it up," he said.

The team at Jacaranda Pre-School and CRANES wanted to thank CBC PTY LTD, Cambuild LTD PTY, Wicks and Parkers, Shamrock PTY LTD, MI Organics and Clarence Valley Turf for their support in the working bee.