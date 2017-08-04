Community spirit at the heart of Wooli

SCHOOL BY THE SEA: Isaac Bibby and Hunter Armstrong get their hands dirty while working in the garden at Wooli Public School.

IT'S CLEAR when you talk to the residents of Wooli, it's all about community and helping one another out in the seaside village.

There is always a story to be found in the community. Whether it's banding together to help ensure the Goanna Pulling competition remains strong, the organisation of the Camp Quality weekend for sick kids and their families or just hearing how much support the local public school receives from the community, it's clear - everyone who lives in Wooli, loves Wooli. The sense of community in the small town could rival that of any other town in the Valley.

Over the next few days, The Daily Examiner will be showcasing all that we learnt while in Wooli, including the story of beautiful garden at the public school, the Annual Snapper Challenge which is starting tomorrow, and a preview for the upcoming Camp Quality weekend.

Residents are also concerned about a number of things including the lack of a town sewerage treatment plant and disability access to the Wooli River. Keep an eye out for the stories The Daily Examiner collected while talking to residents and business owners in Wooli.