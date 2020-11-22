GALLERY: Community spirit music to Trish’s ears

The community came out in force to support Trish Winters for the Tunes for Trish event on Saturday.

THE Clarence Valley spirit was shining bright Saturday evening when the community came together to support one of their own.

Earlier this year Grafton Public School staff member Trish Winters was diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Upon learning of the devastating news, friends, family and colleagues have banded together to support Mrs Winters with a special musical fundraising event held at the school.

The night included a variety of entertainment, all while raising much needed funds to assist the Winters family during this difficult time.

A GoFundMe page has also been created by Lynn Rudder with over $3,000 raised in two days.

"Many of you know this fabulous woman. She has donated so much of her time over the years to help others in sport and other community events," the page states.

"She has also worked tirelessly to help Grafton's younger learners as they begin their schooling …. Trish has been a friend to many as well as a teammate or opponent in a huge number of local sports as well as representative ones.

"She has not been one to complain and has always been one to step up and volunteer her time for the benefit of everyone…..and she has done this for years."

