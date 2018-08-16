Community support helps Tigers lift up life member

AUSSIE RULES: While the Grafton Tigers have struggled to make an impact on the field, off it the club is proving to be stronger than ever.

On the same day the curtains were prematurely drawn on the senior side's season, with another 150-point loss against the Sawtell-Toormina Saints, the club came together in honour of a fallen mate.

The Tigers hosted a trivia fundraiser with an effort to raise money for Tigers' life member Warren Bagnall who was diagnosed with leukaemia earlier this year.

The trivia night held at the Clarence River Jockey Club at the weekend raised more than $13,500 for the Bagnall family including the proceeds of a raffle on the night.

Tigers' junior president and CRJC events manager Wayne Phillips said it was incredible to see the community come together to support a humble bloke in Bagnall.

"We set an optimistic target of $10,000 but to blow that out of the water is just incredible,” he said. "It was just great to see so many people come out in support of him.

"Whether Bags likes it or not, this is about raising just a little bit of money to make his treatment less of a burden.”