Community take on their own riding challenge

Kristy Morrow and her son Jack Morrow were the first to finish the ride.

AS ONE of the most gruelling cycling races in the country took off this morning, some residents opted for a slightly more leisurely start to the day.

Valley resident's geared up for the Rotary Club of Grafton Midday's inaugural family and community ride this morning, which took them from Memorial Park and across the bridge for an easy 5km stint.

Coordinator Lee Taylor said the event was part of Bike Week and aimed to encourage people to get out and watch the Grafton to Inverell Cycle Classic kick off.

Ms Taylor said whilst it was a small turn out today, next year would be bigger and better for the 60th anniversary of the race.

"It's been good to try it out this year, and take on all the feedback for next time," she said.

Bike safety teachers from Just Ride Cycles Lismore were out helping all the budding cyclists set up this morning with free bike checks and an obstacle course for the kids.

Rachel Sipple said when kids are taught to ride a bike, they often miss crucial lessons of control.

"Kids learn how to ride, but not how to avoid things, and stop," she said.

The team set up obstacle courses using dog toys, Ms Sipple said even though most kids prefer to ride over the squeaky toys, rather than avoid them as per the rules, they are always learning.

"They have to control the bike to hit the toys too!" she said.