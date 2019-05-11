Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Kristy Morrow and her son Jack Morrow were the first to finish the ride.
Kristy Morrow and her son Jack Morrow were the first to finish the ride. Kathryn Lewis
News

Community take on their own riding challenge

Kathryn Lewis
by
11th May 2019 11:11 AM | Updated: 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AS ONE of the most gruelling cycling races in the country took off this morning, some residents opted for a slightly more leisurely start to the day.

Valley resident's geared up for the Rotary Club of Grafton Midday's inaugural family and community ride this morning, which took them from Memorial Park and across the bridge for an easy 5km stint.

Coordinator Lee Taylor said the event was part of Bike Week and aimed to encourage people to get out and watch the Grafton to Inverell Cycle Classic kick off.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Ms Taylor said whilst it was a small turn out today, next year would be bigger and better for the 60th anniversary of the race.

"It's been good to try it out this year, and take on all the feedback for next time," she said.

Bike safety teachers from Just Ride Cycles Lismore were out helping all the budding cyclists set up this morning with free bike checks and an obstacle course for the kids.

Rachel Sipple said when kids are taught to ride a bike, they often miss crucial lessons of control.

"Kids learn how to ride, but not how to avoid things, and stop," she said.

The team set up obstacle courses using dog toys, Ms Sipple said even though most kids prefer to ride over the squeaky toys, rather than avoid them as per the rules, they are always learning.

"They have to control the bike to hit the toys too!" she said.

More Stories

Show More
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Grafton Show scrubs up well

    premium_icon Grafton Show scrubs up well

    News Lots of work goes on behind the scenes to get the ribbons

    Candidates face Grafton's tough questions

    premium_icon Candidates face Grafton's tough questions

    Politics Meet the candidates night in Grafton attracts four candidates

    All systems go, and stop as Grafton turns on the lights

    premium_icon All systems go, and stop as Grafton turns on the lights

    Offbeat Grafton warms to its first set of traffic lights

    South Grafton star earns place in NSW Country Women's team

    premium_icon South Grafton star earns place in NSW Country Women's team

    Rugby League Shellie Long set to star in Women's National Championships