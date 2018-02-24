Community to give Fredo the send-off he deserves

GREAT BLOKE: Brian Frederiksen, of Minnie Water, has served in the navy and air force.

THE Wooli community will gather tomorrow to thank a man who has given decades of service to the region's community as well as its parks and gardens.

Brian "Fredo” Frederiksen has worked for Clarence Valley Council's outdoor staff in Minnie Water, Wooli and Diggers Camp for more than 10 years and is finally standing down.

To thank him the community is holding a sausage sizzle at the Wooli Sportsground on Sunday at noon.

Organisers would like as many members of the community as possible to attend and have a sausage sandwich and a drink to thank Mr Frederiksen for a remarkable record of service.

Bruce Bird from Wooli Post Office described Mr Frederiksen as a great bloke who was dedicated to his community.

"Fredo is the type of guy that if you asked him to do something, on behalf of the community he'd do it,” Mr Bird said.

"He lives in Minnie Water but he was equally committed to all three communities - Minnie, Wooli and Diggers.”