'It is all humanity who has been wounded by this'

IF THE criminal responsible for the attacks on two mosques in Christchurch on Friday sought to divide, he did the opposite, Professor Shahjahan Kahn said as he spoke to hundreds of people at a special vigil at the Garden City Mosque on Saturday afternoon.

Muslims, Christians, people of no faith - a cross section of the Toowoomba community turned out to the mosque in defiance of terror and hatred, and in solidarity with the victims of the atrocity.

"What has happened in Christchurch is an act of terror - a pure act of terror - and this person doesn't represent anybody other than himself," Prof Khan told the assembled.

"If he wanted to divide, he should see that he has actually united. So this person is a loser. This person has not only united the muslims but also the community at large."

Toowoomba police stepped up their patrols around the mosque in the wake of the tragedy, and two officers were stationed outside Saturday's gathering.

Prof Khan said the slaughter of 50 muslims as they worshipped on Friday did not come as a shock to him, pointing to the current political climate.

"Some people might think that this is shocking news but to me it's not shocking. It was the only way to come because of the political environment that we live in," he said.

"Unfortunately some political leaders do support the ideas that would lead to this kind of activities. It has happened in Canada, it has happened in New Zealand, it has happened in the UK.

"We don't know whether it will happen in Australia or not but looking at one of the senator's (Senator Fraser Anning) statement with the Australian Government logo in it... he wanted to blame the muslims and say the muslims brought this distress on them. This politics should be resented."

A number of community leaders spoke at the ceremony, paying respect to the dead and condemning the attack.

Anglican bishop Cameron Venables described the attack as "incomprehensible".

"So I don't doubt that brothers and sisters in the muslim community here are grieving, but I want to reassure you that we grieve with you and that it is all humanity who has been wounded by this," he said.

"May God weave our lives together so that extremism in any part of the community can be headed off, because we understand that we are brothers and sisters."

Mayor Paul Antonio gave his thoughts and prayers to the people of Christchurch, and spoke of his pride of Toowoomba's diversity and strength.

"I'm proud of the fact that we lead a community that is prepared to welcome refugees, that sees them as fellow human beings... that's the only way that we can go forward in this world."

Sergeant Tony Rehn said "this community is strong and the very clear message to Christchurch is that our prayers and our love are with you".

"And a very clear message to those criminals is this - don't bring that crap here. We won't stand for it."