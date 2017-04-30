25°
COMMUNITY: Valley Roundup

30th Apr 2017 5:00 AM
Kerry Hulm and Anne Dinham receiving 10 year pins for the Yamba Evening View Club.

Yamba Seniors

WE WOULD like to say thank you and we remember to all who have services in any way men and women who have service in Australia or overseas. Lest We Forget. The next meeting is on Friday April 28 at 9.15am at Yamba Bowling Club. All over 50 welcome to come along to see what we are about.

Our Hoi and Carpet Bowls are on Wednesday the May 3 at 9am for names down for carpet bowls and 9.15 am for hoi at the Yamba Bowling Club.

We are going overseas to the Iluka Golf Club for Mothers day and have to have numbers at meeting to tell them how many coming.

Names will be taken for trip to Cardiff Alpacas farm have two dates for you to pick from Thursday May 18 or 25, we will tell you all about it at meeting.

Birthday luncheon is on Wednesday June 28 and names can go down for that as well. Hope to have Warwick as guest speaker at May meeting.

Yamba Breast Cancer Support Group

May meeting of the Yamba Breast Cancer Support Group will be held on Thursday May 4 at Community Health Centre, Treelands Drive, Yamba, commencing at 10am. All welcome to come along to meeting and then enjoy a cuppa and a good chat.

For further information contact Carmen on 66463528.

CRU3A

THE ONGOING problem of members putting their names down for a class and then not turning up or advising the Group Leader if they will be attending at some stage, continues to happen. Although CRu3a demands no commitment, group lLeaders are committed and it is common courtesy to advise them if unable to attend, especially if there is a waiting list.

A few members of the Writing Your Life group attended the Annual Grassroots Writers Festival at Port Macquarie, held at a different venue each year. We all enjoyed the camaraderie and the sessions on Memoir Writing, Creative Non-Fiction (sounds like a contradiction) Powering with Words, Using Social Media and Publishing. Some of us have attended all events since they started four years ago and we all plan to attend next year at Dorrigo.

The proposed visit to the Moree Thermal Pools has been scheduled for August 21-24 on advice from the Gwydir Caravan Park. 30 members have indicated their interest. We will have to stay for three nights due to bus schedule - up on Monday, back on Thursday. Those who are opting to drive will make their own schedule. Robyn will make the bus booking but will need Pension ID or Seniors Card numbers. The fare is $2.50 each way. As there are several levels of accommodation, it will be easier if we book individually (or couples) and pay directly. The prices are available on the Gwydir Caravan Park website. When booking please mention you are with CRu3a, as they know we are making a group booking individually! Booking for dinner at the nearby Amaroo Tavern for Tuesday night will be made when final numbers available. Non-member friends and spouses are welcome to join us. Contact Robyn 66458676.

The Croquet Group were happy to get back to play at the Yamba Sports field on Tuesday after being rained out for weeks. Great to welcome Eva back after her trip to New Zealand. Only five played at Yamba Bowlo on Wednesday, a day of mixed play, when at first we couldn't win a trick, then Ros ran a thirty metre hoop only to be gazumped by David who ran two hoop to hoops in quick succession! Yamba Bowlo now has us on their website and flyers on the notice board so we're hoping to attract more players, croquet is wholesome fun, a workout for mind and body. We're starting at 8.30am at both venues now and finish 11.30 to 12md. Inexperienced players and visitors welcome, please ring Ros on 6646 0235.

Yamba Evening View Club

IT'S ALWAYS good when you hear chatter and laughter in a room.

Our members certainly enjoyed seeing friends both old and new, and sharing a delicious dinner together at our last meeting.

Our Zone Councillor, Anne Dinham, and Assistant Treasurer, Kerry Hulm, were both presented with their 10 Year Service Pins by President Karen Toms.

We also welcomed two new members, Jan Angelo, and Lynne McKenzie, both received their View Club badges. Congratulations ladies.

Our next meeting will be held as usual, at Yamba Shores Tavern, first Monday of the month, May 1, 6.30 for 7pm start.

Your menu selection, acceptance or apology are to be received by Marlene on 66458721 or 0403990959 no later than Friday April 28.

Our Guest Speaker for May will be Michelle, Sports Physiologist, from Fluid Physio and Gym at Raymond Laurie Centre ,she will discuss specialised exercise and Tai Chi. We will all be toned and terrific and relaxed!

Visitors and guests always welcome, please call Marlene to book if you plan on joining us.

Maclean Probus Club

OUR new President Diana Gairns welcomed the members and visitors to the meeting.

A minute's silence was observed for the passing of Mick O'Reilly. Mick was a loyal member and past president of this Probus Club.

President Diana welcomed and inducted Jean Collins as a Member of the Club, greeting her with the handshake of Friendship to the acclamation of members.

John Moore outlined the details of our upcoming tour, on April 27, to CVC's Grafton Waste Facility, Regional Library and Schaeffer House and Museum.

Our Guest Speaker this month was the Reverend Chris Sparks. He spoke about the Clarence Freedom Riders, motor bike ride from Maclean to Bourke during January this year. It was an organised event which raised funds for the Fred Hollows Foundation. The various riders covered around 1900km in the heat of Summer and everything went well. The ride raised about $13,000 to be donated to the Foundation. Chris acknowledged the generous support of our local community and their assistance for his fund-raising efforts.

Bevan Sommerlad thanked Chris for his appearance and the successful fund raising for a more than worthy cause.

Yamba Lions Club

OVER THE past couple of months, Lion June Mascord has been raffling a painting which she herself painted and donationed to the Yamba Lions Club.

This was drawn at the Yamba Bowling Club last Friday night and was won by Vicki Usher. The proceeds are going to Australian Lions Childhood Cancer Research Foundation.

Thank you to June for the donation and to those who purchased tickets to support the Yamba Lions Club.

Meetings are held 2nd and 4th Thursdays of the month at the Yamba Bowling Club commencing 7 for 7.30pm start. Visitors are always welcome and anyone who would like some information about Lions, please contact President Lion Tom Kelso on 66469202

DATES TO REMEMBER

Apr 28: Yamba Seniors meeting.

May 1: Yamba Evening View Club meeting, Yamba Shores Tavern.

May 2: Grafton Probus Club Mystery Bus Tour.

May 3: Yamba Seniors Hoi and Carpet Bowls.

May 4: Lower Clarence Hospital Auxiliary Yamba Street Stall.

May 4: Yamba Breast Cancer Suport Group meeting, Treelands Drive Community Centre.

May 10: Grafton UHA mothers day morning tea, Duke St Community Centre Grafton.

May 11: Maclean View Club birthday.

May 12: Lower Clarence Hospital Auxiliary Mothers Day morning tea Maclean Services Club

May 12: Grafton Floral Art Society Cancer Council morning tea

May 15: Lower Clarence Hospital Auxiliary Maclean meeting

May 16: Probus Club of Grafton meeting, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.

Jun 28: Yamba Seniors birthday luncheon

Grafton Daily Examiner
Kerry Hulm and Anne Dinham receiving 10 year pins for the Yamba Evening View Club.

All the news from the community this week

