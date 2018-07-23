Community works together to make Midnight Basketball work

Gary Martin from Midnight Basketball, CEO Grafton negerrie Local Aboriginal Land Council Brett Tibbett and GM new School of Arts Skye Sear get together to support Midnight Basketball.

Gary Martin from Midnight Basketball, CEO Grafton negerrie Local Aboriginal Land Council Brett Tibbett and GM new School of Arts Skye Sear get together to support Midnight Basketball. Adam Hourigan

ORGANISATIONS, government bodies and businesses all play a vital role in making Midnight Basketball Grafton the success it has become over a number of years.

The group's chairman, Gary Martin, said organisers appreciate the support that is given by local businesses and organisations as well as the work of local volunteers who give their time to support the young people of the Grafton district.

"We are very lucky to have this program running in Grafton and it has only been made possible by those local people that have given their time in being part of the committee that is needed to organise the whole program which is very professionally run under the guidance of Midnight Basketball Australia,” Mr Martin said.

"It is so fortunate that Ngerrie Local Aboriginal Lands Council is so passionate about supporting local youth that they agreed to hold the contract agreement for MBG.”

He said two organisation had been pivotal in supplying MBG resources to enable one of the key pledges Midnight Basketball makes to participants, to take them home to their door safely at the end of each night.

"To bus the young people to and home from the Grafton Sports Centre we need two buses and the New School of Arts and Busways have most generously been providing these buses for free for the tournaments,” Mr Martin said.

"And Busways have fourvery inspiring employees who have volunteered their time to take turns in driving the Busways bus.”

Mr Martin said MBG has relied on donations in money as well and New School of Arts, Coffs Clarence Police, The Friendlies Pharmacy, PGH Accounting as well as personal donations from supportive members of the public have all donated to help keep the tournaments sustainable into the future.

"It costs approximately $18,000 to run one eight-week tournament, $10,000 of that is provided by Midnight Basketball Australia and the rest comes from local organisations and people,” he said.

"Getting the word out to the local community is so important so that young people know this service is available for them and also in asking the community members if they are able to volunteer and The Daily Examiner and Radio 104.7/2GF have been fantastic in promoting this through stories and broadcasts. We are so greatly appreciative of all the support they have given us so willingly.”

Mr Martin said MBG's finance were in good, volunteer had with Patsy Sawyer from PGH Accounting taking on the finance manager's role.

The main focus of the program is role modelling healthy lifestyle for the young people and a big part of that is the catering of Tasty and Healthy food, Lois Robinson has done such a wonderful job in providing this over many years and we are very thankful for her commitment. This year Lois has taken a well earned retirement and it was panic stations as to who could provide food as good a quality as Lois's for a discount price that we need to keep the program under budget. Erin Brown from Vines restaurant gladly accepted to provide us with beautiful healthy meals and we are very thankful to her.

Fruit is also a major part of the healthy lifestyle and Farmer Lou's has happily provided top quality fruit at a very reduced price as they are very supportive of Midnight Basketball which supports local young people.

On the recent grand final night we needed a giant cake for the young people to celebrate with and Hanks Kitchen provided a spectacular cake.