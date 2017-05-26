Community's high notes contribute to musical score

GRAFTON music student Taylah Foley is living proof of the observation it takes a community to raise a musician.

Her journey to the The Australian Institute of Music in Sydney, where she has just completed her first trimester exams with high distinctions and credits, began in 2004 at Clarence Valley Anglican School.

Taylah arrived on day one of Kindergarten to hear an enthusiastic band of students playing the National Anthem under the direction of violin teach Virginia Pfeiffer.

She decided immediately that was what she wanted to do.

The inspiration for the decision came from her Nanna, who rewarded Taylah's willingness to help with the washing up with a gift of a quarter-sized pink violin.

For the next decade Ms Pfeiffer was able to mentor Taylah to a high level of proficiency and has become a valued friend of the family.

A switch of school, to St Joseph's South Grafton, gave Taylah many opportunities to play her violin with the school choir and also diversify to other instruments.

She joined the school's drum band from years 4 to 6, which paved the way to becoming a member fo the Grafton District Services Club Pipe Band.

She also joined a group of travelling musicians called Loosely Woven, which included Sarah Nicholls, later her years 9 and 10 teacher at Catherine McAuley College.

Ms Nicholls also taught Taylah at the Clarence Valley Conservatorium of Music as a member of Strings and Things and the Sinfonia.

Taylah's learning curve took her out of Grafton as well.

Between 2006 and 2010 she attended the Riverina Summer College for Strings, intensive workshops where she began as one of the youngest participants at the age of seven.

Over the years Taylah has won a variety of ribbons and trophies at eisteddfods and other musical events, convincing her that tertiary studies in music were a must.

In the 2016 Higher School Certificate Taylah obtained a coveted Band 6 ATAR in music, which granted her entry into her chosen course, which is a Bachelor of Music (Contemporary Performance). She will study at AIM until 2019.

Taylah has also been a member of the Clarence Valley Orchestra (CVO) and Chorus, from its inception.

She has performed at the Saraton Theatre for every one of their Anzac and Proms concerts.

The orchestra's artistic director/conductor, Greg Butcher granted her the 2016 Scholarship which she was awarded for her dedication and diligence.

It will help cover some of the costs involved in completing her studies over the next couple of years.

A dinner after one of these successful CVO and Chorus concerts introduced Taylor to another Grafton musical identity, Greg Schubert.

During 2016 she spent a lot of time with him working on the preparation and presentation of her Higher School Certificate performance pieces.

At Mr Schubert's recording label, Space Shed Recordings, Taylah and a couple of other local musicians recorded an EP called Thinking out Loud which has recently been released worldwide on all major digital platforms.

In January he and Taylah had the EP professionally mastered by one of Australia's leading mastering engineers, Don Bartley at Benchmark Mastering in the Blue Mountains.

During her senior school studies at Grafton High School in 2015 and 2016 her school music teacher was Jenny Worrell.

Taylah attributes her influence and that other musicans at the school, including the GHS band coordinator Scott Townley for her ambition to train to become a music teacher.

Over the years Taylah has learned to play a variety of instruments as well as violin, becoming proficient on keyboards, drums and guitar.