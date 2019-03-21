Commuter delays at Lawrence to be a thing of the past

A LAWRENCE ferry user has called delays of more than an hour in their daily commute a "complete insult".

But the motorist's woes should soon come to an end with the 24-car ferry back up and running yesterday.

One Lawrence resident said their travel time was doubled from 45 minutes to more than 90 minutes after the 24-car ferry was taken to Port Macquarie for mandatory three-yearly maintenance and maritime checks.

A Roads and Maritime Services spokesperson said maintenance took longer than originally planned as extra work was identified and wet weather at Port Macquarie slowed the painting process.

The spokesperson said RMS ensure the community are well informed of any maintenance on the ferry.

"This includes informing the community via letterbox drops, social media and electronic message signs.

"RMS has continued to use the electronic message signs to keep motorists informed while the ferry was at Port Macquarie," the spokesperson said.

"While the ferry was at Port Macquarie the 18-car ferry was in operation, with no interruptions to the service."

The Lawrence resident said an illuminated road sign advised delays up to March 7, and was then amended to March 16 but had been turned off since last weekend.

They were not aware the ferry would be back in operation this week.

The resident was concerned for the safety of cars queued up on a single lane of Lawrence Rd in the 100km/h zone.

"The line-up has regularly been past the 60km/h sign far from the slip lane for the ferry queue," they said.

"I am surprised there has not been an accident yet with the amount of traffic queued on the single lane."