Company close to finding site for $35m aged care centre

CEO of Signature Care Graham Croft looks over plans of previously built aged care homes with Member for Page Kevin Hogan.
Tim Howard
by

A DECISION on the site for a $35million, 144-bed residential aged care facility in Grafton should be announced soon.

The CEO of Signaturecare, Graeme Croft, said the company had a shortlist of three properties and was about to make an offer on one of them.

"We'll probably have a better idea of where we'll be going at the end of next week,” he said.

Mr Croft said he had been in Grafton last week with a local agent looking at potentials sites for the development.

The Federal Government has thrown its support behind the development with Member for Page Kevin Hogan promising the government would provide almost $7 million a year to fund the ongoing costs of the centre.

Mr Croft said one of the main restrictions on finding a location for the 20,000sqm development was the regions 1/100 year flood height, which had ruled out at least one potential site.

Once operating the $6 million wages in wage at the centre plus other expenditure was expected to inject $8 million into the economy annually.

