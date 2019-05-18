$30M expansion plan awaits rezoning approval

A YAMBA industrial business could triple its workforce and increase turnover to $30million a year if its expansion plans are approved.

The managing director of Yamba Welding and Engineering, Bill Collingburn, said his patience with local and state government bodies dealing with his proposal to build a marine precinct on Palmers Island was wearing thin.

"It's not a threat," he said yesterday. "But unless this proposal gets up, we will be forced to take the business elsewhere to Brisbane or somewhere else that would have us."

Mr Collingburn said his proposal to have land at Palmers Island rezoned had gone to Clarence Valley Council multiple times in the past few years.

"The council have approved it and sent it off to the Joint Regional Planning Panel. The JRPP have looked at it and sent it back to council for approval.

"The plans are out on exhibition but you would have to say state and local governments move with glacial speed."

Mr Collingburn said his business - which has built vessels up to 25m for Australian Border Force, the Australian Federal Police and the Royal Australian Navy - could tackle more ambitious projects.

"We have been asked to build boats up to 40m in length, but we've had to knock back the work because we don't have the capacity to build boats that size here," he said.

"We've got the expertise and ability to do it, not the space."

Mr Collingburn said the company turned over $8-$10million annually but that could treble with the orders the bigger facilities would allow him to accept.

Despite his impatience, MrCollingburn said it would take quite a bit for him to leave the Clarence Valley.

"We've been here for 45 years and we want to stay in the region," he said.

"We have a lot of support for what we want to do at Palmers Island and despite what people who object to it say, I believe it's the perfect location for our business.

"It's got power and water and a road built to the site, so it's ready to go," he said.

Mr Collingburn said the expansion would enable him to triple his workforce, which would include training young people in the latest ship-building skills.

"Keeping our young people in the area would be good for the community," he said.