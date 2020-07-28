Security in Melbourne COVID bungle guarding Sydney hotels

The NSW government has hired a security company embroiled in Melbourne's coronavirus hotel quarantine fiasco to help guard a Sydney serviced apartment complex that is full of international arrivals.

The Daily Telegraph can reveal Unified Security is supporting NSW Police at the 23-storey Adina Town Hall, where buses arrive daily carrying overseas travellers.

A Unified spokesman last night downplayed the role of its guards - who earn as little as $19.84 an hour - after some were photographed watching their phones at the Adina.

A security guard watching a video on his phone outside the Adina Apartment Hotel near Town Hall. Picture: Jonathan Ng



"NSW Police have the full responsibility for the safe arrival and departure of guests into and out of the hotels," the spokesman said.

He said the guards may have been on a break when they were photographed and that to "suggest they have in some way neglected their duties or created risk to the community would be grossly unfair to that guard and potentially defamatory to the individual and the company".

A NSW Police spokeswoman said it had the "operational lead" on quarantine, with about 200 officers stationed in hotels alongside security staff "who have been engaged to assist with the operation".

Adina was one of the companies involved in the COVID-19 security bungle in Melbourne. Picture: Jonathan Ng

"Police continuously conduct roving patrols to ensure the compliance of those in quarantine and to ensure the integrity of the operation is maintained," she said.

"All reports of alleged noncompliance or poor performance (by security companies) will continue to be investigated and action will be taken."

In recent weeks up to 90 per cent of all confirmed new cases of coronavirus in the state have been in hotel quarantine.

A lack of specific training for security guards has been cited as a factor in Melbourne's outbreak, which has since triggered clusters in NSW.

Unified was one of the companies that provided security at Carlton's Rydges on Swanston in Victoria, where many guards and their contacts became infected.

Police outside the Adina Apartment Hotel Sydney as a bus of travellers arrive for their 14-day quarantine. Picture: Jonathan Ng

An independent review is under way into the bungled Victorian hotel quarantine program.

Meanwhile, Unified is actively seeking additional guards in NSW to watch guests in quarantine.

"Anyone who has lost their job is in a good position to work for us at the moment, we've got a lot of opportunities, there's work at quarantine hotels in Sydney," one manager said. "Just send your resume in, there's work right now for those who want it."

Tourism Minister Stuart Ayres said "in our state, police retain operational control of all hotel quarantine sites".

DOUBLE COVID OUTBREAK LIKE "LIGHTNING"

The owner of the two Thai Rock restaurants at the centre of a coronavirus cluster has denied testing positive for the virus and says he is baffled at how "lightning" could strike twice.

NSW Health is investigating whether staff travelled between the Wetherill Park and Potts Point Thai Rock restaurants after a male staff member at the eastern suburbs eatery tested positive.

Thai Rock owner David Boyd said: "We are sitting here going, 'what the heck?' It's like lightning striking twice."

The Potts Point restaurant he owns with wife Stephanie has now been closed for deep cleaning. Their Wetherill Park restaurant is linked to 70 coronavirus cases.

The Thai Rock restaurant in Potts Point, whixh has been closed due to a COVID-19 outbreak. Picture: Christian Gilles

Mr Boyd said: "We use two totally different teams (at each restaurant). Only Steph and I move between restaurants and we hadn't been at Potts Point during the period of investigations."

It comes as another Potts Point venue - Greek restaurant The Apollo - was forced to close its doors after a staff member contracted COVID-19. It is located just 500m from Thai Rock.

NSW Health has also issued an isolation warning for two venues in Sydney's Mount Pritchard - Mounties and Pritchard's Hotel - after a patron tested positive.

When asked whether he had tested positive, Mr Boyd maintained he and his family had been tested and cleared.

"We got tested on the 16th. No one has tested positive. We're going to go get tested again also," Mr Boyd said.

Thai Rock restaurant at Wetherill Park's Stocklands shopping centre. Picture: Dylan Robinson

Chief health officer Kerry Chant said the cause of the new Thai Rock outbreak was being investigated. "We're investigating whether there's crossover of staff or how that could have occurred," she said.

The health department has issued a warning calling for anyone who attended Thai Rock at Potts Point between Wednesday July 15 and Saturday July 25 to be immediately tested. They also need to self-isolate for 14 days since they were last there.

David Boyd and Stephanie Boyd, the owners of both Thai Rock restaurants. Picture: Facebook

Dr Chant would not say where a customer who dined at the restaurant on July 17 caught the virus. "These investigations are at the early phase, it's important we don't speculate, but we are exploring all avenues," she said.

It has also been confirmed that 18 pharmacy staff from St Vincent's Private hospital dined at the Potts Point restaurant on Friday, July 17. They are all now in self isolation and awaiting the result of COVID-19 tests.

The outbreak has created a rift in the restaurant owners' inner circle with those close to the pair telling the Telegraph they had not taken COVID-19 precautions seriously.

Mr Boyd said trolling online had reached new heights following the closure of the Potts Point restaurant.

"I'm watching Steph like a hawk. She's really stressed. She's not sleeping. She's sitting there crying saying 'we did everything right'," he said. "People have said we should be jailed. They have told Steph to 'die and go to hell'. If I had thought I had done something wrong, I would tell the police straight away that I cut a corner."

Mr Boyd confirmed police have so far conducted six checks to make sure the couple were in quarantine at home.

