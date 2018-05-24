Proof Hanson is just like every other politician

One nation senator Pauline Hanson has reneged on a deal with the Turnbull Government. Picture: Aaron Francis/The Australian

PAULINE Hanson is not stupid.

Voters who support One Nation are not stupid.

One Nation is a legitimate political party and Senator Hanson is an important political player.

One Nation and Hanson thrive on being the target for the political class and claim to be the voice for the outsiders.

But Hanson has shown her true colours. By ratting on a deal with the Turnbull Government on company tax cuts - she is just another politician counting numbers, collecting payments for votes at the ballot box, elbowing others out of the media spotlight. She is no different to the other manipulators.

We hear a lot from Hanson about things that are unAustralian. But what's more unAustralian than shaking on a deal and then breaking your word? Disgraceful.

Unfortunately, Hanson has shown she is more interested in her political survival than ensuring Australia remains competitive.

Why is it that she supported the business tax cut deal - even shaking on it - and then changed her mind when by-elections were announced.

Hanson may influence the vote in the by-election in Longman.

Given Labor is refusing to support business tax cuts because it needs political leverage over the Government, it falls on Senator Hanson and other crossbenchers to act in the national interest.

And the question voters need to ask themselves is this - when jobs go offshore - to places like India, or Bangladesh or Indonesia, places with cheaper wages or cheaper energy prices, who is to blame?

When your phone call is answered by a call centre overseas, the smelter leaves North Queensland for another country or the big business does not hire as many apprentices because they cannot investment as much, write for a Please Explain from the political phoenix.