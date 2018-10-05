Menu
The Crime and Corruption Commission has referred a complaint about GPC to Queensland Treasury.
What's next for complaint about GPC

Tegan Annett
5th Oct 2018 5:00 AM
THE Crime and Corruption Commission has referred a complaint about Gladstone Ports Corporation to the Queensland Treasury for investigation.

The complaint, received and assessed by the commission, was referred to the state authority this week.

While the details of the complaint are unknown, it's believed to be related to how the business is run.

A commission spokesperson said after assessing the complaint they determined it needed to be referred to the Queensland Treasury.

"It will be subject to the commission's monitoring," they said.

"It is important to note all allegations should be treated as unsubstantiated until a final outcome is reached."

The commission often refers complaints to other departments, agencies or the Queensland Police Service.

When an agency is directed by the commission to investigate a complaint it must provide regular reports and finalise the matter within a specified time period.

A Queensland Treasury spokesman said: "In compliance with this notice, Treasury will undertake an investigation and report to the CCC, which will closely monitor progress of this matter."

On August 17 the complaint "raising concerns about administration" at the GPC was referred by the State Government to the commission.

A joint statement from Treasurer Jackie Trad and Transport Minister Mark Bailey at the time said the information was recently brought to the attention of GPC shareholding ministers, who reported it to the Queensland Treasury.

