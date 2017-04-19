Complete list of Highland Gathering winners

HIGHLAND GAMES
At Maclean Showground, April 15
Men Putting the Stone
1st: Jamie Muscat; 2nd: Will Edgar; 3rd: Rodney Watson
Men Hammer
1st: Jamie Muscat; 2nd: Brendan; 3rd: Will Edgar
Men Caber Toss
1st: Jamie Muscat; 2nd: Will Edgar; 3rd: Anthony Young
Men Farmers Walk
1st: Will Edgar; 2nd: Andrew Attwatter; 3rd: Brendon Gibson
Men Log Wrestle
1st: Rodney Watson; 2nd: Will Edgar; 3rd: Anthony Young
Ladies Haggis Hurl
1st: Audrey Tomson; 2nd: Amy Essex; 3rd: Cass Poole
Ladies Putting The Stone
1st: Alyssa Luland; 2nd: Audrey Tomson; 3rd: Chloe Bryant
Ladies Farmers Walk
1st: Alyssa Luland; 2nd: Katie; 3rd: Chloe Bryant
Ladies Caber Toss
1st: Audrey Thomas; 2nd: Cath Squire; 3rd: Michelle Tunks
Boys 2 to 5 Years
1st: Kai Gar; 2nd: Louis Whiteburn ;3rd: Josh Fishy
Girls 2 to 5 years
1st: Sophie Young; 2nd: Alana Jones; 3rd: Niamh McLeod
Boys 6 to10 years
1st: Jeremy Shepher; 2nd: Ethan Moore; 3rd: Tristan Kirby
Girls 6 to 10 years
1st: Ava Whiley; 2nd: Zahli Carmichael; 3rd: Lara Roach
Boys 11 to 15 years
1st: Michael Luxton; 2nd: Jackson Collins; 3rd: Lachlan Neuendorf
Girls 11 to 15 years
1st: Sienna Dixon; 2nd: Shona McFarland; 3rd: Georgie Hackett
Mens Kilted Dash
1st: Karl; 2nd: Andrew Attwater; 3rd: Flynn
Ladies Kilted Dash 16 years and under
William (Cooper) Wallace Memorial sponsored by Ellen Kuehne
1st: Alyssa Luland; 2nd: Katie Moy; 3rd: Chloe Bryant
Men's overall Champion - Will Edgar
Ladies' overall Champion - Alyssa Luland
SOLO DRUMMING CONTEST
Open (A) Snare - 2/4 March/Strathspey/Reel
Alvin Green Memorial
1st: Gregory Weber
2nd: Brady Swann
3rd: Simon Want
Open (A) Snare - Hornpipe & Jig Trophy
1st: Gregory Weber; 2nd: Simon Want; 3rd: Brady Swann
Champion McGill Trophy Open (A) Snare Drummer
Winner: Gregory Weber
Intermediate Snare
1st: Cameron Lawson; 2nd: Harrison Jones; 3rd: Alexander Mansfield
Intermediate Side
1st: William Gibson; 2nd: Nick Partridge; 3rd: Stephen Rodden
Intermediate Tenor
1st: Eliza Rogers; 2nd: Harrison Plaith; 3rd: Talia Simmers
Intermediate Bass
1st: Sebastian Lingane; 2nd: Leonard Weber; 3rd: Danielle Brady
Elementary Snare Heat 1
1st: Sam Kenny; 2nd: Oscar Schoenmaker; 3rd: Roy Williams
Elementary Snare Heat 2
1st: Thomas Winks; 2nd: Brie Anna Anderson; 3rd: Sarah Richardson
Elementary Snare Final
1st: Oscar Schoenmaker; 2nd: Thomas Winks; 3rd: Sarah Richardson
Elementary Tenor George Harper Memorial
1st: Andrew Thompson; 2nd: Lucy Ganley; 3rd: Zara Marshall
Elementary Bass
1st: Bruce Andrews; 2nd: Zac McKechnie; 3rd: Leah Mauch
Novice
1st: Stella Hibbett; 2nd: Lexie Shaw; 2nd: Greg Shaw
SOLO PIPING CONTEST
Open Piobaireachd (J.K. McKinnon Memorial)
1st: Robert Gibb; 2nd: David Marriner; 3rd: Mark McKenzie
Open March/Strathspey/Reel (Norman Finlayson MacSwan Memorial)
1st: Andrew Roach; 2nd: Jason Craig; 3rd: Robert Gibb
Open Hornpipe/Jig Ruby (McLeay) Davis Memorial)
1st: Andrew Roach; 2nd: Jason Craig; 3rd: Mark McKenzie
Open Air (Charlie McInnes Memorial)
1st: Jason Craig; 2nd: Andrew Roach; 3rd: Mark McKenzie
Maclean Champion Gold Medal Open Piper (McSwan Memorial)
Gold Medal Winner: Andrew Roach; Silver Medal Winner: Jason Craig; Bronze Medal Winner: Robert Gibb
Restricted Piobairechd (Dr. H.W.Charlton Memorial)
1st: Jordan Simmers
2nd: Owen Capon
3rd: Jim Stuart
"Mrs MacSwan” (Donald MacSwan Memorial)
1st: Jason Craig; 2nd: David Greenhalgh; 3rd: Dennis Browning
Special Age Restricted (Lachlan McCabe Memorial)
Winner: Henry Hulbert
March/Strathspey/Reel (Charlie McKinnon Memorial)
1st: Alister Smith; 2nd: Sam Creed; 3rd: Ben Morris
Hornpipe/Jig (John & Maggie Wallace Memorial)
1st: Ben Morris; 2nd: Mitchell Durham; 3rd: Sam Creed
Maclean Champion Intermediate Piper (Alastair MacSween Memorial)
Winner: Ben Morris
March/Strathspey/Reel (Alex & Mary Wallace Memorial)
1st: Austin Manchadi; 2nd: Henry Hulbert; 3rd: Matthew Rutley
Jig (Mary McPherson Memorial)
1st: Laurence Nicol; 2nd: Tom Hulbert; 3rd: Aaron Gray
Maclean Champion Sub-Intermediate Piper (Mary Catherine MacKenzie McPherson Memorial)
Winner: Austin ManchadI
March Heat No.1 (O'Halloran Encouragement Medal)
1st: Angus Brien; 2nd: Bradley Bloom; 3rd: Catherine Herzig
March Heat No. 2 (O'Halloran Encouragement Medal)
1st: Aidan Scott; 2nd: Pat Roach; 3rd: Oliver Cordell
March Final (HD Eagleton Tophy)
1st: Aidan Scott; 2nd: Oliver Cordell; 3rd: Pat Roach
Air Heat No.1 (O'Halloran Encouragement Medal)
1st: Angus Brien; 2nd: Chris Donaldson; 3rd: Oliver Cordell
Air Heat No. 2 (O'Halloran Encouragement Medal)
1st: Flynn Donaldson; 2nd: Catherine Herzig; 3rd: Daniel Breward
Air Final (Maud Douglas Memorial)
1st: Daniel Breward; 2nd: Oliver Cordell; 3rd: Flynn Donaldson
Maclean Champion Elementary Piper (Fred Douglas Memorial)
Winner: Oliver Cordell
A Learner Chanter (Peter Mathieson Memorial)
1st: Riley Donaldson; 2nd:Jayden McArthur; 3rd: Luke Moloney
Veterans 55 years and Over
1st: Owen Capon; 2nd: Jim Stuart; 3rd: Bruce Fraser
BAND CONTEST
GRADE JUVENILE
Roweena Innes (Highland House) Memorial
1st: Brisbane Boys College 117.5; 2nd: Scots PGC No.1 109; 3rd: Qld Police 102.5
GRADE 4
March tune
1st: QLD Police Juvenile 106.5; 2nd: Grafton 102
Clan McLennan Memorial
1st: Brisbane Boys College 327.5
2nd: BBC Old Collegians 314
3rd: Maclean & District 312.5
4th: Murrumba 294
Best dressed band
Brisbane Boys College No. 1
Ensemble contest
W & M McGRATH MEMORIAL TROPHY
Brisbane Boys College No. 1
Best drum corp
"Errol Irons Memorial”
BBC Old Collegians
GRADE 3
Janet Susan McLeay Memorial
1st: Emmanuel College Highlanders 321
2nd: Greater Springfield 308.5
3rd: Wynnum RSL 288
Best dressed band
Greater Springfield
Band enemble contest
Dave Williamson Memorial Trophy sponsored by the Bellinger River District Pipe Band
Emmanuel College Highlanders
GRADE 2
Neil Wallace Memorial
1st: The Pipe Band Club 358.5
2nd: St Andrews 336.5
Best dressed band
The Pipe Band Club
THE BEST PRESENTED PIPE BAND ON PARADE
Maclean Street March
1st: Armidale
2nd: Brisbane Boys College
3rd: Grafton
DRUM MAJOR CONTEST
Past Chief's Memorial Contest
OPEN CONTEST - WINNER
1st Dominic Anderson Strudwick
JUVENILE CONTEST - WINNER
1st Izaak Dave
2017 MACLEAN CHAMPION MEDALISTS (A) GRADE PIPERS
Proudly Sponsored by the McSwan Families
Bronze Robert Gibb; Silver Jason Craig
GOLD Andrew Roach
2017 CHAMPION (B) GRADE PIPER
Alastair MacSween Memorial Trophy
Ben Morris
2017 CHAMPION (C) GRADE PIPER
"Mary Catherine MacKenzie MacPherson Memorial Trophy '
Austin Manchadi
2017 CHAMPION (D) GRADE PIPER
Fred Douglas Memorial Trophy
"Proudly Sponsored by the Dougal's Family”
Oliver Cordell
2017 McGILL CHAMPION (A) GRADE DRUMMER
"Proudly Sponsored by the McGill families
Gregory Weber
2017 HIGHLAND GAMES SENIOR MEN'S CHAMPION sponsored by Skye Coffee lounge”
Will Edgar
SENIOR LADY'S CHAMPION
Alyssa Luland
SCHOLARSHIPS
2017 open Andrew Baker scholarship award
Sponsored by Andrew Baker
Piper $500.00 - Hayley Whitehill
Trevor Essex memorial scholarship award
Sponsored by Home Timber and Hardware
Drummer $500 - Andrew Thompson
Clarence Valley Council scholarship award
Dancer $500 - Sian Roach
LOCAL SCHOLARSHIP AWARDS sponsored by Clarence Valley Council
Piper $300 - Daniel Breward Drummer $300 - Cedar Rose Stirling
Dancer $300 - Skye Harrison