Police are continuing to search for Justin Scott who was reported missing after the crash occurred about 5.35pm.
Concern levels for missing man rises

by Jacob Miley
12th Feb 2019 3:11 PM
THE search for a missing North Queensland man who was swept away in floodwaters has entered its fifth day, with emergency services continuing to scour the Groper Creek area.

Home Hill man Justin Scott vanished in waters at Groper Creek after the boat he and two mates were travelling in crashed into a submerged jetty and tipped about 5.30pm on Friday.

 

People nearby were able to pull Mr Scott's mates from the water but the 35-year-old has not been found.

Acting Inspector Matt Lyons said one QFES swift water rescue crew and two police vessels, as well as VMR Burdekin were assisting in the search.

The Queensland Government Rescue Helicopter may be used this afternoon, he said.

"As days go by … the concern levels raise for us, but again, we'll just keep going until a decision is made higher up, with the input of experts, as to how long we conduct the search for," Insp Lyons said.

Authorities are focusing on a 20 square nautical miles area encompassing Groper Creek and the river mouth of Groper Creek, he said.

