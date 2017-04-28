Concerns raised about animal baiting in Grafton

THERE have been a number of suspicious cases in Grafton that could be linked to dog baiting, but with a lack of evidence it is sometimes hard to prove.

Dr Chris Gough from the Riverbank Animal Hospital said baiting often came in waves.

"I think 50% of the time there is a plausible explanation that isn't sinister," Mr Gough said.

"We did have one dog on the weekend that had a seizure and died before it arrived at the hospital.

"We offered a post mortem but the owner declined, which was understandable ... as we didn't have any conclusive evidence.

"We did advise the owners to report it to the police."

Dr Gough said there were symptoms people could look out for, including fits, seizures, vomiting, diarrhoea or suddenly finding your pet dead with no other explanation.

"Especially at this time of year when there are less snakes around," he said.

Dr Gough also advised people to seek a post mortem if they thought their pet had died in suspicious circumstances.

"I think the biggest reason why baiting occurs is because people are frustrated with dogs in their neighbourhood," he said.

Dr Gough used an example of when he had a visit from a ranger before he moved to the Clarence Valley about his own dog barking all day.

A neighbour had complained to the ranger and had come to discuss the issue with Dr Gough.

"(Our neighbours) could have had a a quiet word to us," he said.

"Unfortunately, not many people are like that. If a neighbour complains to another neighbour about a dog it can sometimes turn into a confrontation."

Dr Gough said there was a need for people to be responsible pet owners.

"Don't let dogs roam and be aware if the dogs are barking all day and all night, you need to do something to prevent that," he said.

"I am not condoning baiting. It's a terrible thing. But look at what we need to do as responsible dog owners."