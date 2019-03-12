‘I refuse to fly’: Backlash over Boeing flights

Ethiopian Airlines confirmed there were no survivors of Flight ET302 — a Boeing 737-8 aircraft — which was carrying 157 people. Picture: AP Photo/Ben Curtis.

Ethiopian Airlines confirmed there were no survivors of Flight ET302 — a Boeing 737-8 aircraft — which was carrying 157 people. Picture: AP Photo/Ben Curtis.

PASSENGERS have taken to social media pleading for their money back or to be moved to another flight after being booked to fly on a Boeing's MAX 8 aircraft.

While Ethiopian Airlines, Cayman Airways and carriers across China and Indonesia have grounded all MAX 8 planes in response to the fatal crash at the weekend, the same cannot be said for the rest of the world.

On Sunday, flight 302 took off from the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa bound for Nairobi with passengers from more than 30 countries.

The doomed Boeing 737 MAX-8 jet went down just six minutes after taking off from Bole International Airport. All on board the Boeing 737 MAX 8 died.

Despite continuing investigations, passengers are wanting to change their plans to avoid travelling on a MAX 8 aircraft.

A woman from California with tickets on Southwest Airlines to Portland, Oregon, in May asked the airline on Twitter how she can find out what type of plane will be used on the route.

"I don't want to be on a Boeing Max 8,'' she said.

Southwest Airlines are the largest carrier of MAX 8 aircraft in the world, and said on social media they had not plans on grounding their fleet.

"We remain confident in the safety of our fleet of more than 750 Boeing aircraft,'' the airline said in one response on Twitter.

"Southwest has operated approximately 31,000 flights using the Boeing 737 Max, and we plan on operating those aircraft going forward.''

If you need a dose of #MondayMotivation, close your eyes and picture yourself here 😍

📍 Costa Rica pic.twitter.com/dFfWq2h0G1 — TUI UK (@TUIUK) March 11, 2019

Another passenger who is booked to travel later this week with carrier TUI asked how he can cancel his booking rather than board the Boeing MAX 8 aircraft.

Another woman travelling with Air Canada, who has a flight booked on a 737 MAX said she will refuse to fly on the plane, questioning if she will be charged a cancellation fee.

Currently, 24 MAX-8 aircraft are owned by Air Canada, while WestJet and Sunwing have 17 between them.

On Sunday, flight 302 took off from the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa bound for Nairobi with passengers from more than 30 countries.

The doomed Boeing 737 MAX-8 jet went down just six minutes after taking off from Bole International Airport. All on board the Boeing 737 MAX 8 died.

It is not yet clear what caused the crash - but something went wrong shortly after takeoff at 8.38am and the pilot asked to turn back to Bole International Airport.

Wreckage is piled at the crash scene of an Ethiopian Airlines flight near Bishoftu, or Debre Zeit, south of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Picture: AP Photo/Mulugeta Ayene.

It was the same type of aircraft as the plane involved in a deadly Lion Air crash off Jakarta in October 2018 - just six month prior - killing all 189 people on board.

The Lion Air flight crashed 13 minutes after takeoff, while the Ethiopian Airlines flight crashed just six minutes into its journey.

The 737 Max 8 model is one of the latest versions of the world's most popular aircraft, used by airlines the world over. Thousands of 737s have been produced since the first of its kind was introduced by Boeing in the mid-1960s.

Investigation are still continuing in to both Ethiopian and Lion air crashes, but the latest disaster has renewed questions about the 737 MAX 8, the newest version of Boeing's popular single-aisle airliner, which was first introduced in 1967 and has become the world's most common passenger jet.

Virgin Australia is due to receive the 737 MAX 8's later this year, along with 10 of the MAX 10s, but haven't released an official statement on the status of their order following the tragedy.

Captain John Lyons, president of the Virgin independent Pilots Association who represent Virgin Australia and Tigerair pilots, said despite the tragedy he has the "utmost confidence in the Boeing 737".

Virgin Australia has 30 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft on order for 2019.

"VIPA continues to have the utmost confidence in the Boeing 737 and the rigorous training that Virgin Australia provides its pilots," Captain Lyons said in a statement.

"We look forward to its introduction at Virgin Australia as it brings outstanding commercial advantages to the airline and enhanced customer appeal.

"Boeing has delivered more than 10,000 737 aircraft since it first flew in 1967, accumulating nearly 300 million flight hours with the lowest fatality rate of passenger airliners.

"Without exception, this makes the 737 the safest and most popular commercial jet ever."

How to know if you're booked on a Boeing MAX 8 aircraft:

According to CNN, There are three fairly simple ways to know if you're booked to fly on a 737 MAX 8.

1. Check your airline site or app. Clicking on the flight number will show you what type of aeroplane is assigned to the flight.

2. Check the registration of the aeroplane on the FAA site. Before you board, note the registration number which is clearly marked on the side of the plane. Plug that number into the FAA registration data base here.

3. Aviation apps such as FlightRadar24 make it easy to see the type of aeroplane on which you're scheduled to fly. Look up your flight number or use the app filter function to track all 737 MAX 8s and any other aircraft.