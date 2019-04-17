Concerns dog review of policy

Brooms Head Caravan Park is a popular spot with many visitors returning year after year.

RESIDENTS living close to the Brooms Head caravan park have outlined their problems with a council review of the Dogs in Clarence Coast Holiday Parks Policy.

The officer recommendation was to continue to allow dogs at Clarence Valley caravan parks and for dogs be permitted in shoulder/school holidays at Park Manager's discretion.

The committee heard from Brooms head resident Nick Brown, who took issue with council continuing to allow dogs at the park given the close proximity of residents houses.

Mr Brown asked for clarification on the way a survey was conducted and raised concerns Brooms head residents were not individually notified while caravan park users were individually emailed with a link to the survey.

"This means that campers far outnumbered local community members in the responses and this appears to be an unfair representation."

Council General Manager, Ashley Lindsay Explained explained that the survey was advertised in multiple media platforms in print and online and that guests of the park were directly contacted and residents Brooms Head were not.

Noise disturbances and unrestrained dogs were also a big concern, the former, Mr Brown compared to "water drip torture" with residents being subjected to continual erratic barking.

"This is a important public safety issue for campers, residents and especially children when dogs are left to freely approach people regardless of how well behaved they are," he said.

Deputy Mayor Jason Kingsley asked whether barking dogs were a compliance issue that managers could deal with, but Mr Brown said after three years of dealing with the problems, they were opposed to any dogs being allowed in the park.

The officer recommendation with regards to Brooms Head was to relocate the dog area closer to the managers residence for a 12-month trial period.

Concerns were also raised by councillors over the responsibility of caravan park managers to ensure compliance and to use discretion in shoulder and holiday periods with regards to the type and number of dogs allowed in the park.

The Officer recommendation was accepted by the committee.