Woman missing for more than 24hrs

Carmel Mann, 25, has been reported as missing. She was last seen at Kookaburra Court in Condon.

Carmel Mann, 25, has been reported as missing. She was last seen at Kookaburra Court in Condon.

POLICE hold concerns for a woman reported missing from Condon.

Carmel Mann, 25, was last seen at Kookaburra Court in Condon at 8.30am on Monday.

She has not been seen or heard from since.

Police are concerned for her welfare as she has a medical condition and requires medication.

Ms Mann is indigenous, about 150cm tall with black hair and brown eyes.

People are urged to contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers by calling 1300 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au if they have any information on Ms Mannas location.