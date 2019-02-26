Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Carmel Mann, 25, has been reported as missing. She was last seen at Kookaburra Court in Condon.
Carmel Mann, 25, has been reported as missing. She was last seen at Kookaburra Court in Condon.
Crime

Woman missing for more than 24hrs

by KEAGAN ELDER
26th Feb 2019 1:48 PM

POLICE hold concerns for a woman reported missing from Condon.

Carmel Mann, 25, was last seen at Kookaburra Court in Condon at 8.30am on Monday.

She has not been seen or heard from since.

Police are concerned for her welfare as she has a medical condition and requires medication.

Ms Mann is indigenous, about 150cm tall with black hair and brown eyes.

People are urged to contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers by calling 1300 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au if they have any information on Ms Mannas location.

editors picks missing woman townsville

Top Stories

    Solution to Centenary Dr traffic snarls comes up at council

    premium_icon Solution to Centenary Dr traffic snarls comes up at council

    Council News A solution to Centenary Dr holiday traffic snarls, purchases of waterfront land, the Brooms Head holiday park latest are all coming up at council today.

    Police with assault rifles carry out 'high risk' operation

    premium_icon Police with assault rifles carry out 'high risk' operation

    News Police wearing protective armour have been seen near a motel

    Car flips, lands on side and traps woman in Yamba roll-over

    premium_icon Car flips, lands on side and traps woman in Yamba roll-over

    Breaking Emergency services cut door off vehicle to free trapped occupant

    Sailing club's rebuild after storm almost complete

    premium_icon Sailing club's rebuild after storm almost complete

    News Big River Sailing Club all but finished with construction