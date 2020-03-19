Concert to go ahead at Conservatorium this weekend

WITH live performances being cancelled by the minute, the Clarence Valley Conservatorium will still be going ahead with their scheduled concert featuring Swedish guitarist Johannes Moller this Saturday night but adhering to the strict guidelines being issued by health authorities.

Director of the Conservatorium Adam Wills said there will only be 30 tickets sold so they can implement seating around the 1.5 metre social distancing rule.

He said the room would be disinfected ahead of the performance and workshops and handwashing protocols are in place with soap and hand sanitiser available for visitors and well as regular sanitising of ‘high touch’ areas like handrails and doorknobs. “This strict hygiene regime is already in place for the unforeseeable future.”

For those unable to attend Mr Wills is providing another option so they don’t miss out.

“We will be lifestreaming the event on Facebook on Saturday night if people want to tune in that way. We did a test last night and it seemed to go okay.”

Mr Wills said with the world having to live with the new coronavirus, one of the biggest impacted industries will be the arts and live performance sectors.

“From New York to our own Clarence Valley we have seen mass cancellations of concerts, performances and events. It’s hard to believe that an industry as big as Broadway in New York has shut completely for an indefinite period of time. Something that has never happened,” Mr Wills said.

“When September 11 occurred, theatres in New York were closed for only two days.”

Closer to home Mr Wills said all the big Performing Arts venues have now closed, from QPAC in Brisbane to the Sydney Opera House.

“In the Clarence itself, we have seen many cancellations or postponement of events, the Clarence Valley Orchestra has cancelled their April concert and the Criterion Theatre has postponed their run of Joseph and the Technicolour Dreamcoat. I am sure there are many more cancellations to come over the next few weeks and months.”

For the Clarence Valley Conservatorium, Mr Wills and the Con team have decided to cancel or suspend some of their programs.

“The Forget me Nots (singing group) will not be operating for the time being as well as some other of our programs and we are currently preparing to deliver education programs via online platforms.”

He said the conservatorium’s strict hygiene regime is the ensure the heath and safety of their audiences, staff and visiting performers, teachers, and classes. They are also investigating the possibility of holding future classes online.

“The Arts and Live Performance sectors will need people’s support in the next few weeks and months to ensure the survival of live performance and to ensure the continuation of a long history in the area. If you are able to please consider supporting the organisations now and into the future.”

As part of his fourth tour of Australia, international guitar sensation Johannes Moller will be performing in the Moran Auditorium at the Clarence Valley Conservatorium on Saturday night and conduct a free workshop that afternoon at 4pm.

Acquiring his skills in both performance and composition at an early age and in a free setting provided Johannes with the highly characterised and idiosyncratic voice that many listeners around the world have come to admire. It seems clear that it was an instinctive urge to create that drove this course, and with these beginnings, Johannes was set to become an icon of 21st-century music-making.

With a wide-ranging repertoire including his own compositions, Johannes will dazzle the audience members with his guitar artistry, even including some familiar classics.

Concert commences at 7pm. Tickets available through Conservatorium website or phone 6643 3555. Register for Johannes’ free 4pm workshop for guitarists through the Conservatorum’s website.