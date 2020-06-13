Concise or confusing? Roadmap to recovery needs attention to detail

Protesters gather in Sydney, Saturday, June 6, 2020, to support the cause of U.S. protests over the death of George Floyd. Black Lives Matter protests across Australia proceeded mostly peacefully as thousands of demonstrators in state capitals honored the memory of Floyd and protested the deaths of indigenous Australians in custody. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

Protesters gather in Sydney, Saturday, June 6, 2020, to support the cause of U.S. protests over the death of George Floyd. Black Lives Matter protests across Australia proceeded mostly peacefully as thousands of demonstrators in state capitals honored the memory of Floyd and protested the deaths of indigenous Australians in custody. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

EVERY week reporters from The Daily Examiner tackle the latest news gripping the nation in Behind The News Desk....

This week Tim Jarrett and Bill North debate whether governments are making the right moves in their attempts to lift COVID-19 restrictions.

Road maps to recovery need detail

By Tim Jarrett

WHEN talking to Jane Laverty of Business NSW this week, she said something that struck me.

“Businesses went into hibernation overnight, but they won’t be able to come out of hibernation overnight.”

It seems so obvious, but it helped me understand that we are now at a point where being decisive is as critical as it was at the beginning of the pandemic, but for economic rather than health reasons.

A month ago the NRL said it would be restarting on May 28, jumped through the hoops and hey presto - it was happening. Regardless of the bravado shown by simply announcing their return, the game was afforded plenty of time to get their ducks in a row before kick off.

And business needs that too. We are at a point when some of the restrictions, while still being adhered to, seem less pertinent as the number of cases across regional Australia hits the floor.

There is a risk that with the recent protests and debates over stadium crowds, the government will lose the ear of the people on coronavirus because not only are the loosening restrictions hard to follow. the decisions sometimes seem inconsistent.

If protesting brought economic benefits on par with those of the NRL, might some be a little more accomodating?

And as I write, the Prime Minister has just announced the lifting of restrictions for outdoor events of up to 10,000 people. Great. However, there is no set date for the changes to come into effect. What can businesses do with that?

You see, road maps are great for finding direction, but not if they are are at a scale too large to notice the detail.

Protests make lockdowns a farce

By Bill North

IT MUST be a confusing time to be a business owner.

When gyms, dance studios and indoor pools cautiously open their doors for the first time in almost three months today, they will be rigorously re-training clients and their own staff to adhere to multiple new safety measures to avoid copping fines for breaching COVID-19 social distancing and hygiene measures.

Yet they watched last Saturday as mass protests took place across Australia, displaying blatant disregard to the measures which are supposedly law and have crippled the entire economy.

In regions such as the Clarence Valley, which have had no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 for several weeks, avoiding everyone like the plague is starting to border on insanity, like sitting at a red light at 2am with not a soul in sight.

However, we still do it out of common courtesy, if not for the unlikely spread of the virus, but because not everybody is out of the woods yet. We stay on the same page out of respect of those most restricted businesses who are only now being allowed to take baby steps back to normality, and others still, such as children’s indoor playgrounds, who are still not allowed to operate.

The late Supreme Court overruling last Saturday to legalise the Black Lives Matter protests - which rode on the coattails of a very different and more urgent issue facing the US movement - set a dangerous precedent for the likes of the Refugee Action Coalition to follow suit.

Just when you thought it was safe to go outside, public protests have predictably become the unsavoury flavour of the month.