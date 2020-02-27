Concrete plant slugged for Clarence River pollution incident

A COMPLAINT from a member of the public has resulted in a concrete batching plant that allegedly discharged cement slurry into a drain that flows to the Clarence River copping a $15,000 fine from the NSW Environment Protection Authority.

A member of the public alerted the EPA to discharge from the Boral Resources (Country) Pty Ltd plant on the outskirts of Maclean, on October 15 last year.

The EPA alleges that poor environmental management practices at the plant contributed to the discharge.

EPA director regulatory operations regional north Karen Marler said the slurry appeared to have been discharging from the Boral plant for some time prior to October 15, 2019.

"The EPA issued a Clean Up Notice that ordered Boral to take immediate actions to prevent the continuing escape of this material and to remove the slurry discharge from the stormwater drain to prevent further impacts," Ms Marler said.

"Subsequent EPA inspections confirm the clean-up and the actions taken to improve plant operation were effective."

The $15,000 penalty notice for pollution of waters is a reminder to all companies of the importance of monitoring internal systems and carrying out regular checks to prevent environmental incidents.

Ms Marler said community members play a vital role in preventing environmental harm. Reports of pollution can be made to the EPA's 24-hour Environment Line on 131 555.

Fines are just one of the ways the EPA can enforce compliance. The EPA can also use formal warnings, official cautions, licence conditions, notices and directions and prosecutions.

For more information about the EPA's regulatory tools, see the EPA Compliance Policy at https://www.epa.nsw.gov.au/licensing-and-regulation/legislation-and-compliance/policies-and-guidelines.