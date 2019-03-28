Menu
Mayor Jim Simmons signs a condolence book in memory of 50 people killed in a terrorist attack in mosque.
Council News

Condolence book for Christchurch ready for signatures

28th Mar 2019 4:27 PM
A CONDOLENCE book for the victims of the Christchurch terrorist attack is now available in all Clarence Valley public libraries and council administration centres.

Clarence Valley Mayor, Jim Simmons, said the level of support for the victims, their families and the Christchurch community was heartfelt and ongoing.

"The condolence book is a simple way for the residents of the Clarence to demonstrate their sympathies for a community that has been so heavily impacted by these tragic events,” Cr Simmons said.

The condolence books will be collected at the end of April, bound into a single book and personally delivered to the people of Christchurch by Cr Simmons and council's general manager, Ashley Lindsay, at a suitable date.

"We want the people of Christchurch to know our thoughts are with them,” Cr Simmons said.

"I encourage Clarence residents to show their support for their neighbours in Christchurch by signing the condolence book and making a brief comment.”

Grafton Daily Examiner

