Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Community

Condolences for couple killed in collision

Emergency vehicles at the scene of yesterday’s crash. Picture: Adam Hourigan
Emergency vehicles at the scene of yesterday’s crash. Picture: Adam Hourigan
Jenna Thompson
by

THOUGHTS and condolences are pouring in from the Clarence Valley community for the two Ashby residents who lost their lives on the Pacific Highway yesterday afternoon.

These are just some of the messages sent in via the Daily Examiner Facebook page:

 

 

JO JO

Feeling heartbroken for the poor family of the deceased. I know what it's like to lose someone at Christmas.

SASHA MARTIN

Thinking of the families. So horrible.

KIMMY GEE

My condolences to the families at this time of year… so sad.

 

LEONIE WINKLER

My heart goes out to all families involved.

 

A long line of trucks await the re-opening of the Pacific Highway after the multi-vehicle accident.
A long line of trucks await the re-opening of the Pacific Highway after the multi-vehicle accident. Jake Murray

LATEST UPDATE

The names of the two Ashby residents who lost their lives in yesterday's head-on collision have yet to be released, while the occupants of the other vehicle remain in hospital.

The woman remains at Gold Coast University Hospital in a critical condition while the two men are still in a serious but stable condition at Lismore Base Hospital. 

Related Items

Topics:  ashby maclean accident

Grafton Daily Examiner
WATCH: Maclean musicians share stage with Paul McCartney

WATCH: Maclean musicians share stage with Paul McCartney

MARCHING out in front of 50,000 people, four members of the Maclean and District Pipe Band performed at the encore of Paul McCartney's One on One Brisbane show

HIGHWAY FATALITY: Two more lost on our roads

The scene of a head on collision south of the Ferry Park turnoff on the Pacific Highway where two people died.

Man and woman in 70's in collision yesterday

Fraudster ordered to pay

Centrelink

Record 'had dishonesty written all over it': magistrate

Lyons has quilt award all stitched up

SURPRISE WIN: First winner of the Wilga Bolton award Dianne Lyons in front of her winning quilt at Maclean Patchwork and Quilters with foundation member Wilga Bolton.

Award to honour foundation member of quilting group

Local Partners