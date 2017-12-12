Condolences for couple killed in collision

THOUGHTS and condolences are pouring in from the Clarence Valley community for the two Ashby residents who lost their lives on the Pacific Highway yesterday afternoon.
These are just some of the messages sent in via the Daily Examiner Facebook page:
JO JO
Feeling heartbroken for the poor family of the deceased. I know what it's like to lose someone at Christmas.
SASHA MARTIN
Thinking of the families. So horrible.
KIMMY GEE
My condolences to the families at this time of year… so sad.
LEONIE WINKLER
My heart goes out to all families involved.
LATEST UPDATE
The names of the two Ashby residents who lost their lives in yesterday's head-on collision have yet to be released, while the occupants of the other vehicle remain in hospital.
The woman remains at Gold Coast University Hospital in a critical condition while the two men are still in a serious but stable condition at Lismore Base Hospital.