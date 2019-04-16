Condom couture fun for all at Clarence Valley Youth Week

WHEN it comes to couture, using condoms as the primary material for the art of dress- making might not be the most fashionable or practical but it was all part of the fun at the Clarence Valley Youth Week event yesterday.

New School of Arts co-ordinator of community hubs Giane Smajstr said the event was a fun afternoon at Market Square involving more than just dress making skills.

"Condom Couture is a creative and interactive activity as part of Clarence Valley Youth Week events for young people 12 to 25 years," Ms Smajstr said.

"Teams design dresses and accessories out of colourful condoms, that are expired, sourced from Glyde Health. They compete to design the most creative dress for prizes.

INNOVATIVE AND INFORMATIVE: Clarence Valley Council youth officer Allira Newton and New School of Arts co-ordinator of community hubs Giane Smajstr inspect the couture condom creation of Kateena and Kammarah Hookey. Jarrard Potter

"Yesterday we noticed a lot of teamwork, problem solving and creative risk taking. Most of all, there were a lot of laughs and positive discussions.

"The rationale is to provide a fun and comfortable space for young people to promote discussion about condoms, destigmatise discussions about sexual health and learn where to get good quality sexual health information."

Rayshell Strong working on a condom couture as part of Clarence Valley Youth Week at Market Square. Jarrard Potter

For more details on future Clarence Valley Youth Week events, visit the Clarence Valley Youth Facebook page.