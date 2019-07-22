Confident Collett proves the catalyst in big derby win

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Grafton Ghosts took a big win over the South Grafton Rebels on Sunday but the men in blue seemed to be lacking a spark after a close first half.

Up stepped big centre Dylan Collett and the Ghosts were off and gone.

In his second game of the year with four-plus tries, Collett was once again the impact man for Grafton with two first half tries to tip the scales in their favour at the half before an explosive second period.

The win meant a lot to the Ghosts and Collett was pleased to play his part in the big scoreline.

"It felt unreal at home, the energy was there from the start and the boys turned up and points are always going to come if we complete our sets," Collett said.

South Grafton clawed the game back to an eight point deficit a the half but Collett said the Ghosts knew what they had to do.

"We just had to weather that storm, the first ten minutes we needed to hold to ball and tire them out a bit, kick deep and turn them around. We're a fit team and that's what we like to do," he said.

The derby day victory could prove to be the catalyst in next weekends rematch as the qualifying finals roll into Frank McGuren Field on Sunday.

Collett will be looking to play another big part in the clash but his mind is only on a team result when he is out on the field.

"Scoring tries is always good but as long as we win I'm happy, that'll come after it," he said.

"It's the same game, hopefully the weather is good with a dry track and that we can slap them again."

The Ghosts will be happy with the win but there is always more work to be done according to Collett.

"We'll focus on communication in the middle, talking defence and the points will flow off that," he said.