Confidential report gives hydro power station hope

NYMBOIDA hydro-electric power station could resume pumping out watts according to a confidential report presented to Clarence Valley Council this week.

On Tuesday Clarence Valley Council moved into confidential session to discuss a consultants report on the viability of reopening the facility.

Consultants GHD Pty Ltd were asked to prepare a desktop study on the rewards and risks of the council generating its own hydro-electricity at the plant, which has been out of action since flooding in 2013 damaged the station.

The consultants were asked to include the flow-on benefits of re-opening the power station to ancillary organisations such as the Nymboida Canoe Centre.

The report warned council of the dangers of taking on operations outside its core business and the risks it faced potentially taking on the water licence and infrastructure currently owned by power station owner Essential Energy.

It also noted the generation of electricity was dependent on water flows in the Nymboida River.

Since its closure in 2013 the council and Essential Energy have reached a regional water supply heads of agreement in a series of negotiations in which both parties decide what to do with the power and water infrastructure.

The resolution arising from the confidential section called on council to receive and note the confidential report and hold discussions with Essential Energy to gain agreement on options for the future ownership transfer and/or potential joint venture opportunities.

These talks could lead into a detailed feasibility study into the recommissioning of the station.

Crs Simmons, Kingsley, Baker, Ellem, Novak, Williamson, Lysaught, Toms were for the proposal.

Cr Clancy was against.