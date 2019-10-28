Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Nymboida Power Station has sat idle since 2013.
The Nymboida Power Station has sat idle since 2013. Tim Howard
Council News

Confidential report gives hydro power station hope

Tim Howard
by
28th Oct 2019 2:09 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NYMBOIDA hydro-electric power station could resume pumping out watts according to a confidential report presented to Clarence Valley Council this week.

On Tuesday Clarence Valley Council moved into confidential session to discuss a consultants report on the viability of reopening the facility.

Consultants GHD Pty Ltd were asked to prepare a desktop study on the rewards and risks of the council generating its own hydro-electricity at the plant, which has been out of action since flooding in 2013 damaged the station.

The consultants were asked to include the flow-on benefits of re-opening the power station to ancillary organisations such as the Nymboida Canoe Centre.

The report warned council of the dangers of taking on operations outside its core business and the risks it faced potentially taking on the water licence and infrastructure currently owned by power station owner Essential Energy.

It also noted the generation of electricity was dependent on water flows in the Nymboida River.

Since its closure in 2013 the council and Essential Energy have reached a regional water supply heads of agreement in a series of negotiations in which both parties decide what to do with the power and water infrastructure.

The resolution arising from the confidential section called on council to receive and note the confidential report and hold discussions with Essential Energy to gain agreement on options for the future ownership transfer and/or potential joint venture opportunities.

These talks could lead into a detailed feasibility study into the recommissioning of the station.

Crs Simmons, Kingsley, Baker, Ellem, Novak, Williamson, Lysaught, Toms were for the proposal.

Cr Clancy was against.

clarence valley council essential energy ghd nymboida canoe centre nymboida hydro electric power station rewewable energy
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Milat death adds to North Coast mystery

    premium_icon Milat death adds to North Coast mystery

    Crime Missing woman Narelle Cox's family had notorious killer on their radar

    SUPREME COURT: John Edwards trial begins today

    SUPREME COURT: John Edwards trial begins today

    Crime Man accused of murdering missing school teacher to stand trial

    COWPER TRAGEDY: Photo reveals 30-year mystery

    premium_icon COWPER TRAGEDY: Photo reveals 30-year mystery

    Offbeat Evidence submitted to coronial inquiry answers key question

    COWPER: Clues reveal what to expect in Episode 2

    COWPER: Clues reveal what to expect in Episode 2

    Offbeat Episode cliffhanger leaves listeners desperately asking one question