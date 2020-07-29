Menu
Confirmed virus case at Qld school

Ellen Ransley
29th Jul 2020 7:02 AM

 

A staff member at a Queensland private school has tested positive to coronavirus.

Queensland Health confirmed an employee at Park Ridge's Parklands Christian College in Logan returned a positive test Tuesday afternoon.

The school will be closed on Wednesday to allow cleaning and contact tracing.

Parklands Christian College in the Logan suburb of Park Ridge.

 

The female staffer is understood to have recently returned from travelling interstate.

Queensland Health is setting up a testing clinic.

The positive diagnosis brings the number of active cases in Queensland to six.

More to come

Originally published as Confirmed virus case at Qld school

