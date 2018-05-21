'Confiscate their property': Outrage at tree vandalism

WHAT IS the answer to environmental vandals poisoning trees to make better view in Yamba?

Some residents have a few ideas on how to combat people poisoning trees on the hills above Convent and Pippi beaches.

When Clarence Valley Council posted on their Facebook page about the vandalism, the community had many ideas of how to punish the people - including confiscating their property and turning it into park land.

Another resident said it would be easy to see who could be to blame, when looking at who has improved views.

The sites of where some of the trees have been destroyed. Clarence Valley Council

One person pleaded with people, asking if they understood the role trees play to the stability of the ocean front.

"Hence their properties are put at risk if the trees die or are removed?" They said.

"Oh wait then they'll come back at council and want compensation?"

Another resident described the act of vandalism as disgusting.

"I think plant more trees in their place than what was there originally and if caught impose a hefty fine."

Another person said: "I'm sure council policy is to erect a large sign to block views in this instance? Why hasn't this been done ? Councillors should show some leadership and put up a high shade cloth barrier and a series of signs like they do in Sydney. And plant a large number of local natives to replace them."

A second person added to this commenter sentiments: "Put up a huge sign across the tree line declaring the trees were illegally cleared and sign will stay in place until they grow back."

Another resident said a town in Queensland stacks shipping containers the size of trees in the place of trees until their replacements have grown to full-size.