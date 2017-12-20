Menu
Confused about what goes into the green bin?

SAVE LANDFILL: Anything that was once alive belongs in the green bin.
by Clarence Valley Council

THERE'S no need to be confused about what goes in your green organics bin if you think about it.

All food and kitchen waste, including kitchen towels, tea bags, serviettes, newspaper and cardboard were once living things and can therefore be placed in your green organics bin for recycling.

Your grass clippings and tree prunings were also living things and can be recycled if you put them in your green bin.

Clarence Valley Council's aim is to keep food and garden waste out of our landfill to keep our methane production low, extend the life of our landfill and prevent an increase in waste management fees.

So please use your green bin for anything that was once alive.

Remember, go nude, wrap your scraps or use the compostable kitchen caddy liners, but above all get your organics in your green bin.

For more information, go to www.clarence.nsw .gov.au or phone the waste hotline 1800335599.

