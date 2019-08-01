Confusion over bush fire danger period in the Valley

NO CHANGE: The RFS Clarence Valley District has confirmed the bush fire danger period will locally begin on September 1.

NO CHANGE: The RFS Clarence Valley District has confirmed the bush fire danger period will locally begin on September 1. SCOTT POWICK

WHILE some parts of NSW have begun their bush fire danger period two months early, the Rural Fire Service Clarence Valley District has confirmed the start date for the danger period in the Clarence Valley will remain on September 1.

Clarence Valley District manager Superintendent Stuart Watts said they have fielded a number of calls from concerned residents who have been misinformed about the start date for the bush fire danger period in the Clarence Valley.

"The bush fire danger period for the Clarence Valley local government area starts September 1 and will run through the end of March the following year," Supt Wattsa said.

"Should the need arise, the RFS can declare additional months as bush fire danger periods, i.e August and April. Although the past couple of weeks has seen an increase in reported bushfire activity, this is considered normal for this time of year."

Continued dry conditions has seen an early declaration of the bush fire danger period for 12 areas around the Northern Tablelands, Mid-North Coast and South Coast.

The bush fire danger period in the Clarence Valley LGA commences September 1, unless conditions warrant an additional bush fire danger period to be declared. Current rules are: