Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NO CHANGE: The RFS Clarence Valley District has confirmed the bush fire danger period will locally begin on September 1.
NO CHANGE: The RFS Clarence Valley District has confirmed the bush fire danger period will locally begin on September 1. SCOTT POWICK
Environment

Confusion over bush fire danger period in the Valley

Jarrard Potter
by
1st Aug 2019 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHILE some parts of NSW have begun their bush fire danger period two months early, the Rural Fire Service Clarence Valley District has confirmed the start date for the danger period in the Clarence Valley will remain on September 1.

Clarence Valley District manager Superintendent Stuart Watts said they have fielded a number of calls from concerned residents who have been misinformed about the start date for the bush fire danger period in the Clarence Valley.

"The bush fire danger period for the Clarence Valley local government area starts September 1 and will run through the end of March the following year," Supt Wattsa said.

"Should the need arise, the RFS can declare additional months as bush fire danger periods, i.e August and April. Although the past couple of weeks has seen an increase in reported bushfire activity, this is considered normal for this time of year."

Continued dry conditions has seen an early declaration of the bush fire danger period for 12 areas around the Northern Tablelands, Mid-North Coast and South Coast.

The bush fire danger period in the Clarence Valley LGA commences September 1, unless conditions warrant an additional bush fire danger period to be declared. Current rules are:

  • Landholders intending to light must notify their neighbours and NSW RFS at least 24hrs prior to lighting the fire. The RFS can be contact on 6644 5127,
  • Landholders need to ensure that they have an adequate containment strategy in place and resources on hand to ensure that the fire will not escape their control,
  • A fire must not be left unattended until it is safe,
  • The proposed fire must be contained to the land in which it is intended and not encroach and not allowed to escape onto the neighbouring land or roadway, unless approval has been provided,
  • People seeing unattended fire can report that fire to triple zero (000).
bush fire danger period clarence valley rfs rural fire service
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    VOTE: Search is on for Valley's favourite kids hairdresser

    premium_icon VOTE: Search is on for Valley's favourite kids hairdresser

    Community We need your help to find the most popular place to take the little ones for a trim

    PEOPLE'S CHOICE: Couple transform motel into family haven

    premium_icon PEOPLE'S CHOICE: Couple transform motel into family haven

    People and Places In just one year Jocelyn and Nick changed the Five Mile's reputation

    YOUR SAY: Give a shout out to Valley volunteers

    premium_icon YOUR SAY: Give a shout out to Valley volunteers

    Opinion Our community is filled with brilliant people giving back

    Diggers Camp road a hazard say fed up residents

    premium_icon Diggers Camp road a hazard say fed up residents

    Council News Condition dangerous and an accident waiting to happen