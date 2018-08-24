Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Carol Greenwood teacher at Yamba Nia who is hosting one of the Australia National Playshop Day events.
Carol Greenwood teacher at Yamba Nia who is hosting one of the Australia National Playshop Day events.
News

Connect mind, body and spirit at Nia Yamba

ebony stansfield
by
24th Aug 2018 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN INTENSE job as a primary school principal with long hours led Carol Greenwood to stop listening to her body.

But then she found Nia, which changed her life completely.

Teacher of Yamba Nia Ms Greenwood said going to her first class in Brisbane made her see it was possible to feel good in her body, emotions and spirit.

"To me it's been a way to find my health again after being unhealthy and feel more whole in myself and share that with other women,” she said.

Nia is a barefoot, conscious movement practice that infuses the dynamic of martial arts, dance and mindfulness.

When she moved to Yamba about five years ago she attended Nia classes, when two women teaching suggested her to do the training. She has now been teaching there for three years.

She said Nia was about community.

"When it (Nia) first started it was a push against no pain no gain...to a new paradigm to seeking pleasure, joy and connection to body, mind spirit,” she said.

On Sunday, Nia Australia is hosting a national event across 11 locations, including Yamba, to promote a morning of movement designed to make attendees feel better in mind, body and spirit.

The event is suitable for anyone.

Join in on the action at Yamba Community Hall, 45 Wooli St, Yamba on Sunday 9.30-1pm. Tickets essential www.eventbrite.com.au/

carol greenwood exercise nia dance technique nia yamba
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Going alone: Page MP protests against leadership struggle

    premium_icon Going alone: Page MP protests against leadership struggle

    Politics Page MP make personal response to protest against the 10-year long "revolving door” of Australian prime ministers.

    Serial drink driver gave magistrate no other choice

    premium_icon Serial drink driver gave magistrate no other choice

    Crime He was already disqualified from driving.

    Man charged after pursuit through streets of Grafton

    Man charged after pursuit through streets of Grafton

    Crime 33-year-old to face court again on Monday

    Police look in to cause of Maclean Showground fire

    premium_icon Police look in to cause of Maclean Showground fire

    News A small fire caused minor damage to a stable complex Thursday night

    Local Partners