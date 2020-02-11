Connect You Too is now here for all transport needs

Clarence Community Transport has changed from an Associated Incorporation to a Company Limited by Guarantee and now is known as Connect You Too.

CLARENCE Community Transport is now Connect You Too. But that's the only change. We still offer all the services we used to, the staff and volunteers are the same, and no we haven't been taken over by anyone.

All that happened was we had to change from an Associated Incorporation to a Company Limited by Guarantee.

The NSW State Government decided we were too large to be governed by the rules of NSW Fair Trading and we needed to be governed by the rules under the Australian Securities and Investments Commission, which is a Federal Government body.

All that changes is who we report to with our end of year financial reports, nothing to do with service provision.

Please note that Connect You Too Ltd now operates and manages the following businesses which you would be most familiar with:

• Clarence Community Transport

• Yamba Airport Shuttle

• Clarence Eats

• Meals on Wheels Iluka

• A2B Transport Solutions

If you could benefit from one of our services, call us today on 6645 3200.