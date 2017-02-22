29°
Free classes to help teens connect mind, body and soul

Caitlan Charles | 22nd Feb 2017 10:00 AM
SHIMMY: Mel Miller who will be holding a free belly dancing class for teenagers.
Caitlan Charles

BELLY dancing teacher Mel Miller is attempting to help teens develop self-confidence by creating a connection between mind and body with her free classes.

"With the current situation that we have with mental health and the loss of young people in the community, I decided to come out of retirement of teaching to offer the free classes for those from 12 to 18," Ms Miller said.

"It's not just for girls, anybody can come along. That is the beauty of belly dance, anybody can jump in and have a go, it's great for confidence and self esteem.

"The slow circular movements are great to lose yourself in meditation and create mind and body connections which helps with more self awareness of the body and different emotions that move through the body.

"And we can always shake some of our frustrations off as well, which I'm always grateful for."

 

Janelle Brown from the Aboriginal Healing Centre with Mel Miller, who will be holding a free belly dancing workshop for teens.
Caitlan Charles

Ms Miller started belly dancing as a way to help with the loss of someone close to her.

"It really helped me get past and through the grief process with that moving meditation and shaking off the shimmies and the awareness of the mind, body connection," she said.

"Plus being something that's not performance orientated, I mean there is an aspect of that but it's purely personal.

"It's the beauty of just everybody being able to come together, it doesn't matter what background, culture, what fitness level, all different ages.

"It's something that everyone can come together and have a great time and take care of each other and encourage each other."

The free belly dancing class is on offer to people aged 12 to 18 every Thursday starting this week.

Classes start at 5.30pm at the Clarence Valley Aboriginal Healing Centre on Victoria Street.

In the class, Ms Miller will teach routines, but also give people the opportunity to come up with their own.

To book a place, contact Ms Miller on 6644 7002 or the healing centre on 6642 8103.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  belly dancing clarence valley aboriginal healing centre class free mel miller shimmies teacher teenager whatson

